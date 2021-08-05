Route 51 Overnight Ramp Closure Begins Thursday Night in Moon

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a nightly ramp closure on Route 51 (University Boulevard, Stoops Ferry Road) in Moon Township, Allegheny County will begin Thursday night, August 5 weather permitting.

The northbound Route 51 ramp that carries traffic from University Boulevard to Stoops Ferry Road will close from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday through Saturday nights, August 5-7. Motorists can access Stoops Ferry Road by bypassing the closed ramp and turning right at the traffic signal. Additionally, a lane restriction on northbound University Boulevard approaching Stoops Ferry Road will occur each night. Crews will conduct concrete patching on the ramp.

The project is part of a $5.48 million group paving job which also includes milling and paving, shoulder and base repair, drainage upgrades, guide rail improvements, signage, line painting, and other various construction related activities. Lindy Paving is the prime contractor.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #