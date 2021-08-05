Submit Release
News Search

There were 443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,728 in the last 365 days.

In an event, PhD Studies witnessed Dubai – Based Singer Shweta Subram's viral song “Jalebi Baby”

Phd Studies

PhD Studies is an International Online Business School based in the UAE. Through the UK Accredited program, you have a better opportunity to immigrate to the UK

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Such a Wonderful Talent Witnessed by PhD Studies, Dubai – Based Singer Shweta Subram shared her viral song “Jalebi Baby”

DUBAI: PhD Studies, Executive Director, Francisco Peñaherrera and other personalities were able to witness the remarkable talent of Ms. Shweta Subram during the UAE Bridal Makeup & Bedazzled Awards 2021 held last 31st July 2021 in Le Meridien Hotel, Dubai. Her viral song “Jalebi Baby” rolled out on Tiktok and she is the recipient of multiple awards including the North American Best Singer Award from Sangam Kala Group, and Best Singer Award from Shankar Mahadevan Academy’s talent hunt, judged by Shankar Mahadevan himself.

PhD Studies is an International Online Business School based in United Arab Emirates, accredited by the government’s Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual). The Quality Courses are Fully 100% Online wherein you can manage your time while doing your professional, personal and social lifestyle.

Through the UK Accredited programs, you have a better opportunity to immigrate in the United Kingdom where you can live and work for up to two years (Masters and Bachelors graduate). There’s a great news for anyone considering studying in the UK, as the government has announced that its new Graduate Route post-study work visa has opened last 01st July 2021.

For more information, please contact:
PhD Studies
students@phdstudies.ae
+971 50 593 0170

PhD Studies
PhD Studies
+971 50 593 0170
students@phdstudies.ae
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

In an event, PhD Studies witnessed Dubai – Based Singer Shweta Subram's viral song “Jalebi Baby”

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.