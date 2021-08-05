In an event, PhD Studies witnessed Dubai – Based Singer Shweta Subram's viral song “Jalebi Baby”

Phd Studies

PhD Studies is an International Online Business School based in the UAE. Through the UK Accredited program, you have a better opportunity to immigrate to the UK

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Such a Wonderful Talent Witnessed by PhD Studies, Dubai – Based Singer Shweta Subram shared her viral song “Jalebi Baby”

DUBAI: PhD Studies, Executive Director, Francisco Peñaherrera and other personalities were able to witness the remarkable talent of Ms. Shweta Subram during the UAE Bridal Makeup & Bedazzled Awards 2021 held last 31st July 2021 in Le Meridien Hotel, Dubai. Her viral song “Jalebi Baby” rolled out on Tiktok and she is the recipient of multiple awards including the North American Best Singer Award from Sangam Kala Group, and Best Singer Award from Shankar Mahadevan Academy’s talent hunt, judged by Shankar Mahadevan himself.

PhD Studies is an International Online Business School based in United Arab Emirates, accredited by the government’s Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual). The Quality Courses are Fully 100% Online wherein you can manage your time while doing your professional, personal and social lifestyle.

Through the UK Accredited programs, you have a better opportunity to immigrate in the United Kingdom where you can live and work for up to two years (Masters and Bachelors graduate). There’s a great news for anyone considering studying in the UK, as the government has announced that its new Graduate Route post-study work visa has opened last 01st July 2021.

For more information, please contact:

PhD Studies

students@phdstudies.ae

+971 50 593 0170