Tip filling can be an ally during treatment of telogen effluvium caused by Covid19

Hormonal dysfunction, stress, and even viral infections like Covid-19 cause telogen effluvium. Tip fillers can be a strong ally during hair recovery.SãO PAULO, SP, BRASIL, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telogen effluvium affects people who are exposed to very high stress, some dysfunction in the body, due, for example, to postpartum hormonal changes, among several other reasons that may contribute to the onset of the disease.
Viral infections are also a very common cause that give rise to telogen effluvium, which is nothing more than the unrestrained hair loss, either when washing, combing, or simply handling the hair.
According to the NIH (National Library of Medicine), the average age of people affected by the disease after infection with Covid-19 was 48.5 years old, and 90% of the patients were female. According to the published article, research is in progress to confirm the association of telogen effluvium with the use of drugs used in the treatment of Covid, such as antibiotics, corticosteroids, hydroxychloroquine or azithromycin.
Renata Pacheco, a renowned hair businesswoman, says she has received complaints from several clients who, after contracting Covid19, suffered several complications later on, with hair loss being one of the most frequent complications she has heard reports of.
According to the Brazilian specialist, a world reference in hair aesthetics, our hair has three phases: anagen (growing hair), catagen (mature hair still in the follicle), and telogen (falling hair already detached from the follicle). Therefore, we conclude that hair loss, when this order is respected, can be considered normal. It is as if there was an "exchange" of hair for newer and stronger hairs.
Telogen Effluvium is characterized when the hair "skips" the two previous phases and goes straight to hair loss.
This disease, however, does not only affect people who have contracted Covid19, as mentioned above, and for some time now businesswoman Renata Pacheco has been attending women who suffer from hair loss and seek her for the procedure known as "tip filling".
"The tip filling creates harmony, leaving the bottom part equal to the top part" - explains Renata Pacheco, clarifying that the procedure does not aim to lengthen the length of the hair, but rather the volume.
Whether as a result of Covid19 or chronic disease, telogen effluvium has treatment and, although it is, most of the time, long-lasting, several patients have availed themselves of tip filling during this long treatment process as a temporary solution, while taking care of the hair's natural health.
