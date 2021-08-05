Lane Closure on Route 15 NB in White Deer Township, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane closure on Route 15 northbound just south of the Interstate 80 interchange in White Deer Township, Union County, due to a vehicle fire.

Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed. The lane is expected to be closed through the early morning.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow moving vehicles, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

