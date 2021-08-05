Probiotics Market Size to Reach USD 3,257.0 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.48% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Probiotics Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus and others), Application (Functional Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Nutrition and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2025

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Probiotics Market Information by Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2025”, the market is slated to grow substantially at a CAGR of 8.48% to reach USD 3,257.0 Million by 2025.

Market Scope:

When ingested in sufficient numbers, probiotics have beneficial benefits on the human body, including better gut health and reduced intestinal inflammation. Probiotics are important in preventive healthcare because they improve the immune system, which helps to prevent disease. The Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus genera are the most common forms of probiotic bacteria utilized in application industries. Preventive healthcare entails leading a healthy lifestyle and eating habits that help to keep diseases at bay. Preventive healthcare awareness is on the rise as a result of a variety of variables, including rising disposable income, higher living standards, and an aging population. The easy availability of preventive healthcare information on the internet is also helping to raise awareness.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players in the Probiotics Market are:

Market Drivers

During the projected period, the probiotics market is expected to increase at a significant rate. Intensive daily schedules, long working hours, and sedentary lifestyles have influenced eating habits and food choices, leading to an increase in the prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes and obesity. As a result, demand for probiotic foods and beverages has skyrocketed. The rise is expected to be aided by customers' increased preference for convenience. According to the report, the market would rise in the future years till 2025 due to increased demand from various business verticals. Furthermore, rising demand for probiotics in both developed and developing countries is driving probiotics and probiotic product makers to focus on innovation. As a result of product innovation and research and development, probiotic manufacturers now have new business potential.

Probiotics have been increasingly popular in recent years, with increased demand in a variety of businesses. Probiotics Market growth is being fueled by a focus on improving digestive health in humans and animals, as well as a surge in demand for natural functional ingredients in application industries. Probiotic demand has increased as consumer knowledge of the benefits of probiotics and preventative healthcare has grown, fuelling market expansion. Probiotics market expansion is expected to be accelerated by the health benefits associated with probiotic-fortified foods, participation of international bodies in probiotic product R&D, increased health consciousness among consumers, and technological advancement. On the other hand, rising awareness about value added products and the EU's ban on the use of AGPS (antibiotic growth promoters) in feed, as well as an increase in demand for probiotics in developed economies, will boost various opportunities, resulting in the probiotics market growing during the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

In the forecast term, high R&D expenses for generating new probiotic strains, as well as international quality requirements and regulations for probiotic products, are expected to stifle the probiotics market's growth. The market is grappling with the issues of incorporating probiotics into functional foods.

COVID-19 Analysis

COVID-19 is a highly contagious virus that puts a strain on the healthcare system. The scarcity of medical resources has become a problem as the number of verified cases grows. With adoption of healthy products to boost the immune system against the virus, the demand for probiotics has risen, although manufacturing concerns are prevalent over the review period.

Market Segmentation

Animal nutrition, nutritional supplements, functional food and beverages, and others make up the applications segment. By the end of 2025, the functional food & beverages market is predicted to be the largest, with a significant CAGR of USD 1,749.6 million. The key variable driving the segment's growth is high consumption of beverages, particularly functional beverages, and dairy-based goods. However, throughout the forecast period, the dietary supplements category is expected to develop at the quickest rate.

The global market is divided into three types: Bifid bacteria, lactobacillus, and others.

Regional Analysis:

During the projected period, the North American probiotics market is expected to be the largest. In 2018, the regional market held 31.60 percent of the total market share. The United States was the largest contributor to the market's expansion. Consumption of healthy and functional foods and beverages is on the rise in the country, resulting in greater use of probiotics in the food sector. The availability of demographic-specific probiotics such as geriatrics and genders distinguishes the probiotics industry in the United States. These niche markets have provided regional players with the opportunity to implement a variety of methods in order to diversify their product range and maximize their resources. Over the next few years, the U.S. market is likely to be driven by high demand for probiotic-based food and beverage items, as well as probiotic dietary supplements.

The Asia-Pacific market accounts for a significant portion of the global probiotics market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The probiotics sector is growing in tandem with the region's application industries. Probiotics are becoming more popular in China and India, which is projected to promote market growth in the area.

Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the primary European countries contributing considerably to market growth. have resulted in a considerable increase in the disposable incomes of cattle owners, resulting in an increase in the use of probiotics in infant formula due to high demand, which is expected to continue in the next years.

