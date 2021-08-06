Totalizing Fluid Meter & Counting Device Industry Grows With Emerging Market Growth For Automotive Manufacturing

Totalizing Fluid Meter And Counting Device Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 Totalizing Fluid Meter And Counting Device Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a study in 2019, the total global vehicle population stood at 1.432 billion cars and trucks and is projected to reach 2.8 billion vehicles by 2036. A resulting increasing demand from automotive manufacturers is expected to drive the market for flow meters and counting devices, such as parking meters, taximeters, and gauges for motor vehicles and equipment for collecting fares.

The global totalizing fluid meter and counting device market size is expected to grow from $18.28 billion in 2020 to $19.17 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $23.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

The totalizing fluid meter and counting device market consists of sales of totalizing fluid meters and counting devices and related services such as measuring linear, nonlinear, mass, or volumetric flow rate of a liquid or a gas. Totalizing flow meters and counting devices are, simply, instruments used to measure the volume or mass of a gas or liquid.

The totalizing fluid meter and counting device market covered in this report is segmented by type into differential pressure flow meters, positive displacement flow meters, velocity flow meters, mass flow meters, and open channel meters and by end-use industry into water & wastewater, refining & petrochemicals, oil & gas, chemicals, power generation, pulp & paper, metals & mining.

The major players covered in the global totalizing fluid meter and counting device market are Honeywell International Inc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric, Siemens, Emerson Electric Co, ABB Group, Badger Meter Inc., Yokogawa Electric, Badger Meter.

