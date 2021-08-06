Plasticizers Market Growth Is Due To Demand For Flexible PVC Material In Various End-Use Industries

Plasticizers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 Plasticizers Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for flexible PVC material in various end-use industries drives the demand for plasticizers. Flexible PVC is softer than unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) due to the addition of plasticizers. Flexible packaging provides a long-lasting safety, lightweight, and compactness while maintaining a low carbon footprint, therefore increasing demand for PVC from the packaging industry.

The global plasticizers market size is expected to grow from $78.91 billion in 2020 to $87.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $93.77 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2%.

Eco-friendly plasticizers are increasingly being used to prevent harmful phthalates plasticizers such as DOP, DBP, BBP, and DEP. Eco-friendly plasticizers have various properties such as waterproof with good electrical resistivity, weather resistance, better mechanical strength, and good heat stability. Due to these factors, phthalates plasticizers are being replaced with eco-friendly plasticizers. The global eco-friendly plasticizers market is growing rapidly due to increased demand of these in order to keep human health and the environment safe. These plasticizers come with low toxicity and good compatibility and are used in various applications, mainly in films and cable manufacturing and is driving the growth of the plasticizers market.

Major players covered in the global plasticizers industry are Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, LG Chem Ltd., Evonik Industries Ag, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Ineos Group, UPC GROUP, Bluesail, Nan Ya Plastics, Aekyung Petrochemical, Shandong Hongxin Chemicals, Shangdong Qilo Plasticizers, Clariant International, Adeka, Kao Corporation, Lanxess AG.

TBRC’s plasticizers market report is segmented by type into phthalates plasticizers, DOP, DINP/DIDP/DPHP, others, non-phthalates plasticizers, DOTP, adipates, trimellitates, epoxies, benzoates, by application into flooring & wall, film & sheet coverings, wires & cables, coated fabrics, consumer goods, others, and by distribution channel into online, offline.

Plasticizers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides plasticizers market overview, forecast plasticizers market size and growth for the whole market, plasticizers market segments, and geographies, plasticizers market trends, plasticizers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

