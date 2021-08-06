Global Fiction Books Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Fiction Books Market 2021-2030

Fiction Books Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Fiction Books Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the fiction books. The global fiction books market is expected to decline from $12.22 billion in 2020 to $12.21 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.1%. The declining demand for fictional books is due to shifting consumer preference towards e-books with increasing internet penetration during the coronavirus lockdowns. The fiction books market is expected to reach $10.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of -3%. The sale of books through online media is anticipated to drive the fiction books market during the forecast period.

The fiction books market consists of revenues generated by entities that carry out design, editing, and marketing activities necessary for producing and distributing fiction books for children and adults. These establishments may publish books in print, electronic, or audio form.

Trends In The Global Fiction Books Market

Increasing focus on technology and new product development is a key trend in the fictional books market. The publishers and writers are continuously focusing on introducing innovations to increase sales, outreach, and to ease their writing and publishing activities. For instance, in January 2020, Marlowe, A.I. analytical software for novels, was released to help authors to improve their novel before forwarding it off for professional editing. The software aims to provide authors with refining their manuscripts and identify opportunities for their work in the market. Moreover, publishing houses and authors are releasing podcasts which are series of spoken word, audio episodes of a particular book that is expected to create an effective means of leisure and entertainment for the readers further building sales. For instance, in September 2020, Apple Books and Oprah announced the launch of “Oprah’s Book Club” podcast, an eight-episode series for viewers to explore Oprah’s Book Club pick and bestseller.

Global Fiction Books Market Segments:

The global fiction books market is further segmented based on the type of fiction, type of book, genre, end-user and geography.

By Type of Fiction: Short Story, Novella, Novel

By Type of Book: Physical Book, E-Book, Audio Book

By Genre: Action And Adventure, Young Adult, Crime/Mystery, Drama, Horror/Paranormal/Ghost, Science Fiction, Others

By End-User: Children, Young Adults, Adults

By Geography: The global fictional books market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fiction Books Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fiction books global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global fiction books market, fiction books global market share, fiction books market players, fiction books global market segments and geographies, fiction books market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The fiction books market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Fiction Books Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Fiction Books Market Organizations Covered: Penguin Random House, Hachette Livre Group, HarperCollins Publishers, Macmillan Publishers, Simon & Schuster, Turner Publishing, Chronicle Books, Coffee House Press.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

