Anesthesia Machines Market Grows At Rate Of 35% With Conversion Of Equipment For COVID-19 Support

The Business Research Company’s Anesthesia Machines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anesthesia machines market size is expected to grow from $9.44 billion in 2020 to $12.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.3%. The growth is mainly due to the use of anesthesia machines being converted to ventilators to support the patients attacked by COVID-19 and has spiked the demand for the equipment. The anesthesia machines market is expected to reach $18.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

The increasing number of surgeries is a major driver for the anesthesia machines market. Anesthetic machines are one of the important pieces of equipment used for surgeries to ensure that patients do not feel pain during surgeries. With the increasing number of chronic illnesses like cataracts, nervous disorders, muscle repair, oral problems, and abdominal issues that require surgeries, the use of anesthesia machines has also increased. According to an article published by the British Journal of Anaesthesia, an annual average of 7.9 million procedures (inclusive category), 5.1 million procedures (intermediate category), and 1.5 million procedures (restrictive category) were performed in hospitals in the UK.

The use of computer-controlled anesthesia machines is an emerging trend in the anesthesia machines market. Computer-controlled anesthesia machines help in reducing the patients’ pain during surgical procedures and also provide features such as alarms to notify in case of an emergency or backup required to switch the defected pipeline or cylinder. For example, the Dräger Primus anesthesia workstation provides advanced display and monitoring settings and an automatic checkup option, thereby reducing human time and efforts. Similarly, GE Healthcare’s Aisys CS² station manages the oxygen flow, records the consummation data, and avoids wastage of fresh gas.

Major players covered in the global anesthesia machines industry are GE Healthcare, Dragerwerk AG, Smith Medical, Spacelabs Healthcare, and Covidien.

TBRC’s anesthesia machines market report is segmented by product into mobile anesthesia machines, standalone anesthesia machines; by end user into hospital, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers; by type into continuous anesthesia machines, intermittent anesthesia machines, others.

Anesthesia Machines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides anesthesia machines global market overview, forecast anesthesia machines global market size and growth for the whole market, anesthesia machines global market segments, and geographies, anesthesia machines global market trends, anesthesia machines global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

