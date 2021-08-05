Be-200 aircraft dropped 2500 tons of water on the hotspots, making 36 sorties in Greece
MOSCOW, RUSSIA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rostec denies the Be-200 aircraft engine failure when firefighting in Greece. The amphibious aircraft continues its energetic fire-extinguishing in the country.
When performing the firefighting mission in Greece, the aircraft happened to have the engine sensor on. To assess the issue, the aircraft landed in a regular mode, with both engines running and no functions deteriorated. A brief review of the aircraft systems and units confirmed the engine’s full functionality, upon which the aircraft resumed its mission. In the nearest future, the aircraft will have its regular maintenance stipulated by the firefighting contract.
During the work on extinguishing fires in Greece, the Russian Be-200 amphibious aircraft flew more than 100 hours. The crew, now working in the "fire brigade" mode, flew 36 missions to eliminate the most difficult natural fires in 7 regions of the country, including the islands of Crete and Rhodes.
Be-200 carried out more than 400 water discharges with a total volume of 2500 tons. Despite the high intensity of flights, the aircraft demonstrates the excellent results. It is noted by local experts in the field of firefighting that the crew also demonstrates high professionalism.
Statement of the Russian Embassy in Greece:
Rostec denies the Be-200 aircraft engine failure when firefighting in Greece. The amphibious aircraft continues its energetic fire-extinguishing in the country. When performing the firefighting mission in Greece, the aircraft happened to have the engine sensor on. To assess the issue, the aircraft landed in a regular mode, with both engines running and no functions deteriorated. «Russian pilots of the Beriev Be-200 are showing personal and professional sacrifices in wildfire battles as their Greek colleagues do. As well as Russian engineering and technical personnel do it nightly, maintaining the aircrafts to be ready for the next day’s battles. While, we are all cherishing the hope they don't have to», – Russian Embassy in Greece claimed.
Rosteс State Corporation is one of the largest industrial companies in Russia. It unites more than 800 scientific and industrial organizations in 60 regions of the country. Its key areas of activity are aircraft engineering, radioelectronics, medical technologies, innovative materials, etc. The corporation’s portfolio includes such well-known brands as AvtoVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov, etc. Rostec is active in the implementation of all 12 national projects. The company is a key provider of Smart City technology, it is engaged in the digitalization of public administration, industry and social sectors, and it is developing plans for the development of 5G wireless technologies, an Industrial Internet of Things, big data and blockchain systems. Rostec partners with leading world manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli and Renault. The corporation’s products are delivered to more than 100 countries worldwide. Almost a third of the company's revenue comes from the export of high-tech products.
Rosteс State Corporation is one of the largest industrial companies in Russia. It unites more than 800 scientific and industrial organizations in 60 regions of the country. Its key areas of activity are aircraft engineering, radioelectronics, medical technologies, innovative materials, etc. The corporation’s portfolio includes such well-known brands as AvtoVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov, etc. Rostec is active in the implementation of all 12 national projects. The company is a key provider of Smart City technology, it is engaged in the digitalization of public administration, industry and social sectors, and it is developing plans for the development of 5G wireless technologies, an Industrial Internet of Things, big data and blockchain systems. Rostec partners with leading world manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli and Renault. The corporation’s products are delivered to more than 100 countries worldwide. Almost a third of the company's revenue comes from the export of high-tech products.
