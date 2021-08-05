Westminster Barracks - Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21B103324
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Ryan Wood
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/04/21 1957 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fort Dummer Park, Dummerston, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass & Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Karli Schrade
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
VICTIM: Fort Dummer State Park & Campers
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/04/21 at 1957 hours, Vermont State Police responded
to a disturbance at the Fort Dummer State Park in Dummerston, VT. Investigation
determined that Karli Schrade was trespassing at the State Park after being asked
to leave several times. Furthermore, she created a dangerous situation and
disturbed other campers due to her behavior and manner of operation with a
vehicle. Schrade was processed for the offense and issued a citation to appear
at court a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/21/21 1300 hrs
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
