Westminster Barracks - Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B103324

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Ryan Wood

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/04/21 1957 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fort Dummer Park, Dummerston, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass & Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Karli Schrade

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

VICTIM: Fort Dummer State Park & Campers

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/04/21 at 1957 hours, Vermont State Police responded

to a disturbance at the Fort Dummer State Park in Dummerston, VT. Investigation

determined that Karli Schrade was trespassing at the State Park after being asked

to leave several times. Furthermore, she created a dangerous situation and

disturbed other campers due to her behavior and manner of operation with a

vehicle. Schrade was processed for the offense and issued a citation to appear

at court a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/21/21 1300 hrs

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sgt. Ryan Wood

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

Office Line – 802-722-4658