Salsa Kings Announces Online Latin Dance Lessons by Certified Salsa and Bachata Instructors

One of Miami's leading Latin dance studios is now offering classes online.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings announced today that it is now offering Online Latin Dance Lessons by certified salsa and bachata instructors.

"We are very excited about our online Latin dance lessons, which allows you to have fun, and learn something new," said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings. “Take a dancing class online. Get started with free online salsa lessons by downloading our Beginner’s course.

"Enjoy learning with others in this hour and a half Latin dancing lesson with Miami's finest, certified salsa and bachata instructors," Fernandez said. "All levels and ages are welcome. Learning something new with an instructor has never been so much fun."

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, Jose Alberto "El Canario" and more.

Salsa Kings is also gaining popularity on one of the world's hottest social media platforms. The company has more than 20K followers on TikTok. Those interested in Latin dance styles can follow the company @salsakings on TikTok.

For more information, please visit https://salsakings.com/podcast/ and https://salsakings.com/blog/.

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

