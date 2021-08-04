Submit Release
Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

 

At approximately 12:20 am, the suspects discharged firearms in the direction of a group at the listed location. One victim sustained gunshot wounds and sought treatment at a local hospital. The suspects fled the scene.

 

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/BCknULr-Mec

 

The suspects’ vehicle, described as possibly being a black Dodge Charger, can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify these suspects or vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

