Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 1700 Block of Columbia Road Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects and a vehicle in reference to a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in the 1700 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

 

At approximately 2:42 pm, two suspects in a vehicle approached the victim at the listed location.  One of the suspect exited the vehicle and held his waistband as if he had a weapon.  The suspect demanded the victim’s property.  The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle.

 

The suspects and vehicle, described as a white 2014 BMW 435i last seen bearing VA registration of VPK9093, were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in photos below:

 

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

