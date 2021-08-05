Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 6200 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 24, 2021, in the 6200 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 11:12 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took property then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 40 year-old Stephanie Bailey and 42 year-old John Senior, IV, both of no fixed address, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.