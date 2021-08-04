Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 900 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in the 900 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 9:26 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. The suspect produced a knife and attempted to stab the victim. The victim sustained minor injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 28 year-old Londyn Stevens, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).