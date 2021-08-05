Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 2300 Block of 18th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:06 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect produced a knife and attempted to stab the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 37 year-old Jalal Malki, of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

