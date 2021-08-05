Mirror Care is the next step in telemedicine's continued evolution, offering neurotox at home

Mirror Care is the only platform that enables you to self-administer neurotox at home under the care and guidance of a licensed physician.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL, USA, August 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mirror Care is the only platform that enables you to self-administer neurotox at home under the care and guidance of a licensed physician. Our professional staff, and your licensed physician, will be there to guide you every step of the way with neurotox at home. Mirror Care is currently operating in Florida and Illinois, and will be expanding into other states rapidly. Individuals can schedule a neurotox at home appointment at whatever time is convenient for them with a licensed physician."Mirror Care is the next step in telemedicine's continued evolution and I'm excited to launch this unique service in Illinois. Our revolutionary approach allows individuals to self-administer treatments through live, physician-guided healthcare interactions, at their convenience. We've started by offering neurotox at home for wrinkles as the first treatment, and we will be rapidly expanding into other treatments as we focus on our mission to improve health for all."Mirror Care Chief Medical Officer"I'm thrilled to be able to offer Mirror Care to Floridians as we continue our mission to improve health for all. Our entire team is committed to bringing the latest physician-guided, neurotox at home treatments, and I look forward to sharing the Mirror Care experience with more individuals."- Stanley KovakMirror Care PresidentMirror Care is a secure, private, and personal way for you to receive neurotox at home treatments under the guidance of a licensed physician. Mirror Care is live and available in Florida and Illinois for neurotox at home treatments.Visit us at https://mirror.care/

