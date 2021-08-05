Garage Door Solutions Inc. Standing By To Repair Local Community's Garage Doors

/EIN News/ -- Oklahoma City, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OK based Garage Door Solutions Inc. is pleased to share that they are now able to respond to more customers in Oklahoma City and the surrounding areas. The company urges their community to get in touch immediately if they need any assistance with garage door repair, garage door openers and overhead doors.

While the unique events that presented themselves in the past year had brought many challenges that the Garage Door Solutions Inc. team had to overcome, they are currently able to function at full capacity, enabling them to respond to all calls for help in a timely manner. As the situation continues to unfold, the company assures their customers that they will do everything in their power to remain available despite any setbacks that may appear in the future. However, they advise that homeowners and businesses get any potential issues with their garage doors rectified by a professional as soon as possible.

In addition to concerns regarding future availability, the company asserts that garage door maintenance and repair sessions should not be put off since this can lead to a mechanism requiring more costly repairs (or even replacements) down the line. In worst case scenarios, a malfunctioning garage door can also cause serious injury — especially if an inexperienced party attempts to perform repairs on their own. While a garage door is a common sight in any suburban area, many fail to realize that these machines can be quite dangerous if not working as intended, especially given their weight. It is always best to call a professional for help.

In certain situations, a garage door may need to be replaced in its entirety, and the company acknowledges that some customers may simply wish to do this in order to change their garage’s aesthetic. In such cases, the company is fully capable of handling a complete garage door replacement, and customers may also choose from a variety of options that include custom wood garage doors, fiberglass garage doors, steel garage doors and so on.

Garage Door Solutions Inc. further states that excellent customer service forms one of the cornerstones of their business, and this is reflected in the feedback they receive on numerous platforms. As Cord Urton says in their 5-Star Google review, “I just can't say enough good about this company and their great team. I had a need for a quick service of a garage door opener, and they followed up with me as I was down with electricity issues last week. They followed up to make sure they could come out. So friendly and great customer service. Everyone I have talked to is over the top ready to take care of me and my needs. Second review in a month for them because they are just that great. Thanks again for another great experience.”

David Edwards’ review also shares that, “I was in need of a quick fix to get my door down at work on a Friday at closing time. I told them what I needed and asked them if what I was going to do would work. I told them what I did to get the door down and set up for them to come out to fix what I had done. I also had three other doors that were not opening right. They took care of those for us as well! They were here first thing Monday and fixed what I screwed up. Great friendly service all the way around. I would recommend calling them for all your garage door needs! Very happy with this company!”

The company adds that customers can always expect a frank, honest conversation regarding the issue at hand and the cost of fixing it. This cost estimate will also be as accurate as possible, with no hidden fees tacked on after the fact. Whatever the situation, however, Garage Door Solutions Inc. aims to give customers as many viable options as possible, and the latter are free to choose in accordance with their budget or preferences. The company asserts that their team will take care of all safety concerns (a solution will not be offered if it cannot be executed properly).

Further details can be found on the Garage Door Solutions Inc. website. Customers may contact Jeff Gabelsberg of Garage Door Solutions Inc. to discuss their garage door requirements as well.

