Singapore FinTech STACS Joins Mastercard’s New Start Path Blockchain Programme For Startups, Spearheading ESG FinTech
STACS is one of seven startups globally to be admitted into the Mastercard's Start Path blockchain program.
We look forward to collaborating on real world use cases and achieving synergies with the Mastercard team as well as its worldwide ecosystem of customers and partners.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore headquartered FinTech firm Hashstacs Pte Ltd (‘STACS’), focused on capital markets and Environmental, Social, and Governance (‘ESG’) fintech, today announces it is joining Mastercard’s new global startup engagement program Start Path. The programme is dedicated to supporting fast-growing blockchain and digital assets companies, with STACS being one of only two companies representing Singapore in the inaugural batch, and one of seven globally. Amongst the seven companies selected, STACS spearheads ESG fintech by enabling enhanced ESG finance and high quality carbon credits. Together with Mastercard, STACS will seek to expand and accelerate innovation around digital asset technology and make it safer and easier for institutions to adopt blockchain technology.
STACS provides a blockchain infrastructure for the financial industry that unlocks massive value and enables effective sustainable financing. Its clients and partners include global banks, national stock exchanges, and asset managers. STACS’ industry-wide DLT-powered Integrated ESG Nexus solution is pivotal to mobilising capital, monitoring commitment, and stimulating continuous ESG efforts through indisputable quality impact reports. The company also serves an ecosystem of global financial institutions highly involved in the ESG space, thus underscoring its ESG and sustainable financing expertise. Recently, STACS was awarded Best FinTech ESG Solution in the renowned DigFin Innovation Awards 2021.
Sandeep Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Products & Innovation, Asia Pacific at Mastercard, commented: “As a leading technology player, Mastercard can play a key role in shaping the future of digital assets and providing consumer protections and security. Mastercard is thrilled to support STACS and the larger fintech community to grow and scale blockchain programs and platforms in an ever-changing industry.”
Benjamin Soh, Managing Director at STACS, said: “Our participation in Mastercard’s program highlights the breadth and depth of our solutions - we empower Asset and Wealth Management, End-to-End Digital Securities, and Integrated ESG Nexus in one agile, industry-wide, DLT-based platform. We look forward to collaborating on real world use cases and achieving synergies with the Mastercard team as well as its worldwide ecosystem of customers and partners. We continue to expand our platform interoperability and ecosystem in our mission of helping companies of all sizes to unlock massive value and enable effective sustainable finance.”
About STACS
STACS (Hashstacs Pte Ltd) is a Singapore FinTech company providing Transformative Technology for the Financial Industry, with its live blockchain infrastructure that unlocks value and enables effective Sustainable financing. STACS is leading the way forward by digitalizing assets, processes, and documents using its STACS Blockchain technology. Its clients and partners include global banks, national stock exchanges, and asset managers. STACS is The Asset Triple A Digital Awards 2021 FinTech Start-Up of the Year, an Award Winner of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Global FinTech Innovation Challenge Awards 2020, and also a two-times awardee of the Financial Sector Technology and Innovation (FSTI) Proof of Concept (POC) grant, under the Financial Sector Development Fund administered by MAS.
