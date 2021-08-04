Work to resurface sections of US 97 in Klickitat County begins next week

Celeste Dimichina, communications, 360-905-2057

KLICKITAT – People traveling along the scenic US 97 highway this summer should plan for additional time in their trips as work to resurface the road gets underway.

On Monday, Aug. 9 the Washington State Department of Transportation’s contractor, Central Washington Asphalt, Inc. will begin work to repair and resurface a 20-mile stretch of US 97 between Centerville Road near Goldendale and Ski Lodge Road in Klickitat County.

“It’s been 11 years since this stretch of the highway has been paved. Over time, a combination of traffic and weather conditions has caused significant potholes, rutting and cracking to the road,” said WSDOT project engineer Mike Briggs. “Doing this work will extend the useful life of the road, creating a smoother, safer driving surface and reducing potential emergency closures and repairs.”

Crews will also pave sections along Scale House Road and along East Simcoe Drive.

Once construction begins, crews will seal cracks and perform pavement repairs, which consist of grinding old pavement and replacing with new asphalt along the driving surface, preserving the highway for many years to come.

What can travelers except during construction Daytime and nighttime single lane closures are planned with flaggers and a pilot car to lead travelers through a single lane. Delays of up to 20 minutes are expected. Bicyclists will be transported through the work zone upon request, when workers are on site. Motorcyclists should use extreme caution due to potential loose gravel on the roadway.

As with any highway construction project, travelers must exercise caution through the work zone. Traveling at slower speeds, having patience, obeying warning signs and flagger instructions helps to ensure safety for safety for everyone.

This $7.4 million dollar project is scheduled for completion this fall.