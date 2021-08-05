Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige declares state of emergency for County of Hawai‘i wildfire

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige signed an emergency declaration for the County of Hawai‘i to respond to a wildfire there which has caused and is causing damages, losses, and suffering of such character and magnitude to affect the health, welfare, and living conditions of a substantial number of persons, and to affect the economy of the State.

The emergency declaration allows the governor to activate the Major Disaster Fund and spend state funds as appropriated to protect the health, safety and welfare of residents and visitors in the County of Hawai‘i. The declaration supports the state’s efforts to provide quick and efficient relief of suffering, damage, and losses caused by wildfires.

The disaster emergency relief period is effective immediately and continues through Oct. 1, 2021.

