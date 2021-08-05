Submit Release
News Search

There were 421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,963 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige declares state of emergency for County of Hawai‘i wildfire

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige signed an emergency declaration for the County of Hawai‘i to respond to a wildfire there which has caused and is causing damages, losses, and suffering of such character and magnitude to affect the health, welfare, and living conditions of a substantial number of persons, and to affect the economy of the State.

The emergency declaration allows the governor to activate the Major Disaster Fund and spend state funds as appropriated to protect the health, safety and welfare of residents and visitors in the County of Hawai‘i. The declaration supports the state’s efforts to provide quick and efficient relief of suffering, damage, and losses caused by wildfires.

The disaster emergency relief period is effective immediately and continues through Oct. 1, 2021.

 

###

Media Contact:

Cindy McMillan

Communications Director

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0012

[email protected]

Krystal Kawabata

Digital Media Specialist

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Email: [email protected]

https://governor.hawaii.gov

You just read:

Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige declares state of emergency for County of Hawai‘i wildfire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.