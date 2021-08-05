Amalgam Insights Publishes the CIO's Guide to Control Wireless Expenses in a Post-Covid and Hybrid Workplace
Continuous Optimization, Hyperautomation, & a Lifecycle Approach are keys to cutting wireless total cost of ownership by 20%+
CIOs need to understand the mobility management options available to them, especially as mobile computing looks to dominate the future and budgets remain tight amid ongoing economic uncertainty.”BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalgam Insights publishes the CIO's Guide for Managing Wireless Expenses in 2021, initially sponsored by Calero-MDSL and vMOX, as a guide for mid-market and large enterprises to update their mobile strategy and to cut costs while supporting a hybrid workforce. This report, authored by Chief Analyst Hyoun Park and Senior Research Analyst Kelly Teal, explores how the challenges of enterprise mobility have changed after COVID and how to differentiate between an ocean of potential solutions that all claim to have the best service and save the most money.
In this report, Amalgam Insights will show Chief Information Officers and the CIO office:
* Why enterprise mobility spend will increase 12% in 2020
* How the major analyst firms missed the mark on COVID and predicted enterprise mobility costs would decline in 2020 (Hint: They saw IT as a cost center, not an employee enabler.)
* Key trends to integrate into enterprise mobility management to cut costs. (Hint: machine learning, hyperautomation, data integration, and a lifecycle approach to mobility all play key roles.)
* 15 profiles of market-leading solutions out of the 50+ solutions that Amalgam Insights covers in the management of mobile devices, data plans, accessories, and apps: Asignet, brightfin, Calero-MDSL, Cass Information Systems, Mindglobal, Motus, Network Control, One Source, Sakon, Tangoe, Tellennium, Upland Software, vCom, vMOX, and WidePoint.
This report comes in at a time when a third of the workforce may never go back to the office full-time, mobile data and app purchases have grown during the pandemic in an ungoverned fashion, and enterprises face the IT Rule of 30, Amalgam Insights’ rule stating that every unmanaged IT spend category averages a 30% opportunity to cut costs, including telecom, mobility, cloud, and software. As companies seek to support a New Normal hybrid workforce that can both work remotely and on-site with the same level of productivity, the demand for enterprise mobility is increasing rapidly.
“The business need to control wireless expenses, all while ensuring security and compliance, is greater than ever,” said Kelly Teal, senior research analyst at Amalgam Insights. “CIOs need to understand the mobility management options available to them, especially as mobile computing looks to dominate the future and budgets remain tight amid ongoing economic uncertainty due to the pandemic. This report delivers can’t-miss guidance and insight to CIOs seeking to evolve their organizations’ approaches to wireless expense management.”
"As companies seek to manage hybrid workforces, the recent flood of mobile usage, device, and app purchases creates a unique cost management challenge for IT departments," adds Hyoun Park, co-author and chief analyst at Amalgam Insights. "This is the time when CIOs prove their worth in empowering employees with technology without wasting money."
This report is available both on the vMOX website as well as at https://amalgaminsights.com/product/vendor-smartlist-cios-guide-for-managing-wireless-expenses-in-2021/
