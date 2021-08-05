Chris Frazier of Gainesville, GA Promotes Historic Hardware Store
BUFORD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hardware Specialties, Inc., located in the heart of Buford, Georgia, has been an established hardware store since 1983.
Managed by Chris Frazier, the business not only provides excellent individual customer service and items you expect at a hardware and lumber store, but also a host of special services.
For over 27 years, Chris Frazier has been a noteworthy leader in the retail hardware space. You may know him from his work as the manager at Hardware Specialties, Inc., but Chris can also be credited with contributions to a number of local business relationships through sales.
Chris Frazier is one of the AHC’s (Architectural Hardware Consultants) And is a member of the Door and Hardware Institute.
A self-described lifelong learner, Frazier is a manager who is committed to improving the daily lives of customers and employees. He has spent the last 27 years creating lasting relationships through trust and is currently most passionate about the work he is doing to continuously improve every day.
Serving as the manager at Hardware Specialties, Inc. Chris Frazier plays a major role in the daily operations. Through his commitment to this role, he has helped this company improve customer retention, sales, and service.
Hardware Specialties is a supplier for Commercial Metal Doors and Frames, Wood Doors, Finish Hardware, and Accessories.
While the store has undergone a number of expansions and variations over the years, it remains the “where to go” place for local hardware needs.
Hardware Specialties, Inc. has been serving Buford, GA for 38 years, furnishing products on churches, schools, office buildings, medical buildings, hospitals, government buildings, and shopping centers.
The historic store maintains a large inventory of standard frames, wood and metal doors, and hardware in stock, for immediate shipment. They also have a metal/wood door shop and a welding shop for special fabrication and labeling doors and frames.
“To be a hardware store in Buford is unique. How many businesses can say they have a building that has been used in that same capacity for over 38 years?” Chris Frazier asked. “I am forever expanding our inventory to accommodate what the needs are. I am loyal to my customers and they are loyal to me.
Stop by Hardware Specialties at 943 Gainesville Hwy today!
Christopher Frazier
Managed by Chris Frazier, the business not only provides excellent individual customer service and items you expect at a hardware and lumber store, but also a host of special services.
For over 27 years, Chris Frazier has been a noteworthy leader in the retail hardware space. You may know him from his work as the manager at Hardware Specialties, Inc., but Chris can also be credited with contributions to a number of local business relationships through sales.
Chris Frazier is one of the AHC’s (Architectural Hardware Consultants) And is a member of the Door and Hardware Institute.
A self-described lifelong learner, Frazier is a manager who is committed to improving the daily lives of customers and employees. He has spent the last 27 years creating lasting relationships through trust and is currently most passionate about the work he is doing to continuously improve every day.
Serving as the manager at Hardware Specialties, Inc. Chris Frazier plays a major role in the daily operations. Through his commitment to this role, he has helped this company improve customer retention, sales, and service.
Hardware Specialties is a supplier for Commercial Metal Doors and Frames, Wood Doors, Finish Hardware, and Accessories.
While the store has undergone a number of expansions and variations over the years, it remains the “where to go” place for local hardware needs.
Hardware Specialties, Inc. has been serving Buford, GA for 38 years, furnishing products on churches, schools, office buildings, medical buildings, hospitals, government buildings, and shopping centers.
The historic store maintains a large inventory of standard frames, wood and metal doors, and hardware in stock, for immediate shipment. They also have a metal/wood door shop and a welding shop for special fabrication and labeling doors and frames.
“To be a hardware store in Buford is unique. How many businesses can say they have a building that has been used in that same capacity for over 38 years?” Chris Frazier asked. “I am forever expanding our inventory to accommodate what the needs are. I am loyal to my customers and they are loyal to me.
Stop by Hardware Specialties at 943 Gainesville Hwy today!
Christopher Frazier
Hardware Specialties, Inc.
+1 606-325-3325
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn