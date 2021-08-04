TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to Join U.S. Agriculture Secretary Vilsack and Forest Service Chief Moore for August Complex Fire Site Visit

GLENN COUNTY – Governor Gavin Newsom will tomorrow join U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and U.S. Forest Service Fire Chief Randy Moore at the burn scar of the 2020 August Complex – the largest wildfire in California’s recorded history – and discuss state-federal collaboration on fuels management work in the area.

WHEN: Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

The visit will not be livestreamed.

