Submit Release
News Search

There were 421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,963 in the last 365 days.

TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to Join U.S. Agriculture Secretary Vilsack and Forest Service Chief Moore for August Complex Fire Site Visit

GLENN COUNTY – Governor Gavin Newsom will tomorrow join U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and U.S. Forest Service Fire Chief Randy Moore at the burn scar of the 2020 August Complex – the largest wildfire in California’s recorded history – and discuss state-federal collaboration on fuels management work in the area.

WHEN: Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Media are invited to cover a briefing at approx. 9:30 a.m. and the press conference at approx. 10:10 a.m.

The visit will not be livestreamed.

**NOTE: The visit is open to credentialed media only, reporters interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov with names of the reporters who will be in attendance for information on covering.

You just read:

TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to Join U.S. Agriculture Secretary Vilsack and Forest Service Chief Moore for August Complex Fire Site Visit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.