Submit Release
News Search

There were 416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,967 in the last 365 days.

Governor Dunleavy Names Appointee to Mental Health Board of Trustees

August 4, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today announced the appointment of Kevin Fimon to the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority Board of Trustees.

Kevin Fimon received his Bachelor of Science in Business from University of Minnesota, Curtis L. Carlson School of Management. He has owned and operated Fimon Financial Services in Anchorage for the past 30 years. Mr. Fimon is actively involved in the community through community schools, Rotary International, community councils, and serves as treasurer and advisor to local nonprofit boards. He and his wife Karen have been married for 25 years and enjoy hiking, cycling, and exploring Alaska.

Mr. Fimon’s term is effective July 30, 2021 through March 1, 2025.

###

You just read:

Governor Dunleavy Names Appointee to Mental Health Board of Trustees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.