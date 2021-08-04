Governor Dunleavy Names Appointee to Mental Health Board of Trustees

August 4, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today announced the appointment of Kevin Fimon to the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority Board of Trustees.

Kevin Fimon received his Bachelor of Science in Business from University of Minnesota, Curtis L. Carlson School of Management. He has owned and operated Fimon Financial Services in Anchorage for the past 30 years. Mr. Fimon is actively involved in the community through community schools, Rotary International, community councils, and serves as treasurer and advisor to local nonprofit boards. He and his wife Karen have been married for 25 years and enjoy hiking, cycling, and exploring Alaska.

Mr. Fimon’s term is effective July 30, 2021 through March 1, 2025.

