Birds wearing shoes? Why not? For many fans, it was the thing they needed, and never realized it
120-page book of birds in shoes drawings with informative, fun captions aptly titled Birds in Shoes: The art of Jim Sorensen, by Jim Sorensen with Amy L. HillSNOHOMISH, WASHINGTON, USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist Jim Sorensen, with invaluable help from graphic designer and fan Amy Hill of Charlottesville, Virginia, has compiled a full-color, 120-page hardcover book of his birds in shoes drawings with informative, fun captions aptly titled Birds in Shoes: The art of Jim Sorensen, by Jim Sorensen with Amy L. Hill.
After being “pandemic retired,” Sorensen, who resides in Washington state, filled his time drawing birds wearing shoes, something he began doing regularly after noting the favorable response to a “birds in shoes” drawing he did at an art retreat Jim attends annually with friends. At the urging of his wife, Brenda, Jim decided to post his first three whimsical bird drawings on Facebook and Instagram (a kiwi wearing saddle shoes, a raven in high tops and a stork in wingtips).
Sorensen was surprised and absolutely delighted by the response. Fans flocked to his masterful musings, and Jim has been spending as much time as he can just to keep up with the outpouring of love, enthusiasm and interest his social media followers have shown for Birds in Shoes.
Birds in Shoes on Facebook and Jim’s Instagram feed now exceed 10,000 very engaged followers, and many of the recent Birds in Shoes creations have been inspired by ideas and requests from Sorensen’s contacts on social media.
Sorensen notes that the response and messages of support from people he connects with on social media keep him motivated and “flying in tight formation” as the magical realm of Birds in Shoes grows. “All of the positive outpouring is great,”says Jim, and some of his favorite comments include --
‘Why do I love these so much? I never knew these were a need until now!’
‘Jim’s drawings never disappoint. Birds in Shoes wasn’t what I wanted, Birds in Shoes is what I needed.’
‘I’m literally saving these photos in my phone folder called “Feel Better” for when I’m having a difficult day.’
‘I love how you have beautifully combined whimsy and detailed accuracy into your drawings. It’s a delicate line to walk and you’ve accomplished the feat masterfully.’
‘Your drawings were the bright spot in the pandemic for me.’
‘I bought a little postcard of one of your drawing, placed it in a frame and gave it to my 13-month-old today.
She was so incredibly in love with it! She was laughing and pointing and then kissed it.
She wouldn’t let her sister look at it. It was absolutely hysterical and adorable!’
