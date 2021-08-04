Submit Release
Ongoing Investigation Leads to Seventh Indictment in Deadly 2020 Shooting

SOMERVILLE – An almost year-long investigation by TBI special agents, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has resulted in the indictment of a seventh person in connection to an August 2020 shooting in Fayette County that left one person dead and four others injured.

Today, members of the United States Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force took Bianca Jackson (DOB: 7/25/01) into custody in Millington on multiple warrants including a count of First Degree Murder.  The investigation began at the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson following a fatal shooting at a party on August 23, 2020, in the 1100 block of Brewer Road.  Tavaris Lewis (DOB: 10/4/00) of Mason died at the scene from his injuries.  Two men and two women were also injured.  During the course of the investigation, agents and investigators developed information that identified Jackson as one of the individuals responsible for the shooting.

On July 26th, a Fayette County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jackson with one count of First Degree Murder, four counts of Attempted First Degree Murder with Bodily Injury, one count of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder, and four counts of Conspiracy to Commit Attempted First Degree Murder.  She has been booked into the Fayette County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Last month, the sixth suspect was indicted and arrested.  Find additional details here.  For information about the first five indictments, which occurred in November of 2020, click here.

