The Howe Foundation Announces 2022 Scholarship Opportunities For Youth Sports and Women in the Business of Sports
The Howe Foundation, founded by hockey legend Gordie Howe and his wife Colleen Howe, has announced that applications are open for the 2022 Howe Foundation award scholarships.
$10,000 in total scholarships will be awarded to 10 recipients investing in student athletes and young women interested in the business of sports.
— Mark Howe
The $10,000 in total scholarships will be awarded to 10 recipients based on Gordie and Colleen Howe’s passion for helping kids get involved in athletics and supporting women interested in careers in the business of sports. Applications will be accepted through December 15, 2021 with winners notified on February 28, 2022.
“The Howe Foundation has a longstanding history of giving back to the community and providing opportunities to young people interested in participating in sports,” said Mark Howe, son of Gordie and Colleen and Howe Foundation Board Member. “We look forward to continuing the legacy of Colleen and Gordie by using these scholarships to invest in the future of student athletes and young women seeking business careers in sports.”
There are two types of scholarships available. “The Gordie Howe Youth Sports Scholarship” is available for children 17 and under. These scholarships may be used in a variety of ways including:
● Attending a camp or receiving personalized training
● Purchasing new sporting equipment
● Traveling for Tournaments
The “Colleen Howe Women in Sports Scholarship” is available for young women interested in pursuing careers in the business of sports. Scholarships are available for women of all ages, and may be used towards:
● Course tuition
● Course materials
● Sports business related conference attendance
● Certifications
Scholarship applications can be found on the Howe Foundation website at www.howefoundation.com.
A Hall of Famer On and Off the Ice
While the name Gordie Howe is synonymous with hockey, it was his philanthropy off the ice that those who knew him found most inspiring.
“From offering his compassion and time to support a wide variety of causes, to working with disabled children, Gordie was a powerful example of giving back to the community,” said Mark Howe. “Gordie believed that participating in sports could be a transformative experience for a young person, and he was committed to ensuring every child had the opportunity to play. We are committed to keeping that legacy alive and continuing to provide support to young athletes.”
Laying the Groundwork for Women in Professional Sports
As accomplished as Gordie Howe was on the ice, Colleen Howe was formidable off it, breaking barriers as a sports agent who founded Power Play International and Power Play Publications, managing the business interests of both her husband in addition to their sons Marty and Mark. Colleen was inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame for her work in youth hockey. Additionally, Colleen was one of the founders who brought the Junior Red Wings, the very first Junior A hockey team to the United States.
“My parents’ vision was one of equitable inclusion, and one that provided opportunities for women to pursue careers in professional sports,” said Howe. “If the Howe Foundation can contribute even a small percentage to the future success of today’s youth through our annual scholarship program, it would really warm their hearts and make my parents proud.”
Since its founding in 1994, the Howe Foundation has donated more than $125,000 in monetary and in-kind donations to charities across the United States and Canada.
About the Howe Foundation
Founded in 1994 by Gordie and Colleen Howe, the Howe Foundation’s vision is to assist those in need to be able to participate and enjoy the game of hockey. The Howe Foundation continues its commitment to enrich the lives of those who would otherwise not be able to share and experience hockey—or any other sport. Learn more at http://www.howefoundation.com
