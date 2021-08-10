Ex-Army Ranger In Disrepair Writes Health And Fitness Industry's First Book On How To Start CrossFit And Prosper

Your gut microbiome's new breakfast of fun, fitness and health! "61 truly is the new 41! CrossFit has made me a new woman, someone I love, admire and respect. Everyone sees me in a different way. They tell me I glow!” “In high school and college, I ran track and kept in great shape until a bad knee injury. I was a wreck for three years. CrossFit saved me. 61 IS THE NEW 41 isn't just for 60-somethings!

A story of pain, near-death encounters, redemption and success. Plus secrets about succeeding at CrossFit and little-known details on the gut microbiome.

On New Year's Day 2022, AIOS Publishing will release a groundbreaking book, 61 Is The New 41: Crossfit Yourself To Health And Well-Being, by 61-year-old former military/civilian special-operations soldier, Chris Winter. The eBook, paperback and hardback versions are available for pre-order on Amazon Barnes & Noble , Powell's and other bookstores. Ingram will distribute the title worldwide. To receive a free pdf of the book for review, please contact us.SURPRISINGLY, THERE ARE NO BOOKS ON HOW TO START THE MOST POPULAR AND FASTEST-GROWING FITNESS ROUTINE IN THE WORLD: CROSSFIT.Chris Winter's book expertly fills that void."I discuss general exercise, health, fitness, and the importance of your gut microbiome and your subconscious in guiding you on your CrossFit journey.""Americans are overwhelmed by the worst health crisis in our nation's history, due to poor nutrition, lack of proper exercise, overconsumption of prescription pharmaceuticals, abuse of recreational drugs, and improperly feeding an already unhealthy gut microbiome. The five leading causes of death unceremoniously claim our loved ones at an unprecedented rate each year."Heart disease took Chris Winter's beautiful wife in the summer of 2018."My book has an ambitious goal: to remedy these and other health issues by showing you how to change your way of thinking about everything and get off the couch, and safely begin a new exercise program. I also share you how to get better educated on exercise, nutrition and taking care of the most important organ system in your body, the mysterious gut microbiome.""Become your own scientist and physician!" says Winter. The book spotlights more than 200 recent medical and scientific references to encourage further reading and research, especially on the secret gut microbiome and its connection to other organs and organ systems in the body. The results will shock and inspire you.Please consider an old-time naturopathic adage: “Disease begins in the gut.”"The gut microbiome is still not sufficiently recognized by mainstream medicine and science, even though recent research results are proving the true nature of disease in humans," says Winter.Call it a "gut check" for mainstream medicine and science."My book is not just for 60-somethings! It's for any beautiful soul who wishes to improve their health, fitness and well-being, and begin studying their own gut microbes. It's not a self-help book but rather a moving story of pain, near-death encounters, redemption and success. I talk about the importance of exercising for fun, health and fitness and not simply training for competition. Big difference!"ADVANCE PRAISE FOR 61 IS THE NEW 41:“I love this book and Chris Winter’s transformational story!”—Stew Smith, ex-Navy SEAL, bestselling author, fitness expert and coach“The perfect manual on how to start CrossFit!”—Austin Heaton, HeatonMinded.com“Remarkably insightful! Focuses on what truly matters for health, vitality and prevention of disease.”—Dr. Joe Pizzorno, Encyclopedia of Natural Medicine and The Toxin Solution“Finally, a simplified explanation of proper training methods. Save yourself years of trial and error by reading and practicing what is revealed in this informative book!”—Glen Heggstad, featured on The National Geographic Channel and author of Two Wheels Through Terror and One More Day Everywhere"I show you the positive changes you can expect from CrossFit, how they affect your mind, body and soul, and I reveal many of the untold benefits from exercising consistently over time. Many of those gems come directly from elite 60-something CrossFit Games athletes and novice 60ers who have taken a leap of faith and dived right into CrossFit. Their stories are moving and inspirational and are the soul of my story."The story also features the secret benefits of performing blast, burst, flash and shock Tabata exercises and adopting Olympic weightlifting for lifelong health. The hallmark chapter details a 27-step program for safely starting CrossFit, a secret sauce for overall health and well-being.61 Is The New 41 showcases a chapter on the human body’s gut microbes, or "kahuni," aka “second brain,” and its role in exercise, nutrition, mental and physical health, and well-being. Though not well known, 100 trillion microbes in your gut determine how you think and feel, what you eat and drink, and how your body responds to myriad stimuli and signals inside your body and the environment.Winter calls it "The most important organ and organ system in your body. It's more than just a second brain, it's your biochemical and biophysical ambassador to the outside world . . . eventually, conventional science will wake up and accept these facts."For curious souls, "I include a chapter on the human subconscious, dreams and dreaming, and how you can use them as your mentor and guide on your CrossFit journey and throughout your life. Revolutionary!""CrossFit is not the scary training program you've probably watched on tv. It's not all about training like an Olympic athlete 24/7 for years, only to burn out at age 30. Although CrossFit, Inc. does not currently promote it, you can *exercise* instead of train. Your personal routines can be tailored to fit your body, goals and ultimate needs. CrossFit is life, Amigos!" says Winter.He adds, “After decades of pushing my mind, body and soul to breakdown on military and civilian special-operations missions, plus dealing with the sudden death of my wife three years ago, I made a plan to radically change my life and lifestyle. No more alcohol. No more cigarettes. No more potato-couching. No more bingeing on Netflix for months and months. By conscious choice, I changed how I perceived and appraised everything. Daily exercise, yoga and a new attitude and purpose rescued me from terminal ruin. I’m now sharing my new-found discoveries with the world.”Thank you for your keen interest in, and support of, 61 Is The New 41. We really appreciate ya!Now please get off the couch and contact us to start your new CrossFit journey."CrossFit is life, Amigos!"

