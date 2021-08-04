Royalton Barracks/ Violation of an Order Against Stalking
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B202512
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/03/2021 at approximately 3:32 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Randolph
VIOLATION: Violation of a stalking order
ACCUSED: Andrew Walker
AGE: 71
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VICTIM: Heather Fernandes
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/03/2021 at 3:32 PM Heather Fernandes contacted VSP advising of a possible violation of a stalking order. Further investigation revealed Walker had violated the stalking order by posting on social media. Walker was cited to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on 08/25/2021 to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/25/2021 at 08:00 AM
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.