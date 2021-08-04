Royalton Barracks/ Violation of an Order Against Stalking

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B202512

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08/03/2021 at approximately 3:32 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Randolph

VIOLATION: Violation of a stalking order

ACCUSED: Andrew Walker

AGE: 71

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

VICTIM: Heather Fernandes

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/03/2021 at 3:32 PM Heather Fernandes contacted VSP advising of a possible violation of a stalking order. Further investigation revealed Walker had violated the stalking order by posting on social media. Walker was cited to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on 08/25/2021 to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/25/2021 at 08:00 AM

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.