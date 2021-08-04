The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of California Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm
Pipe welders who worked on asbestos pipes are at a significantly higher risk of developing an asbestos-related disease.
The Steinberg Law Group is affiliated with doctors around the country who specialize in treating asbestos-related illnesses.
The Steinberg Law Group has the experiences, resources and results to obtain the maximum financial compensation for victims of asbestos exposure.
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of California Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm - Experience/Resources/ResultsSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of California is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from The Steinberg Law Group.
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of California has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2021 were exposed decades ago.
California ranks 1st in the nation in asbestos-related deaths in addition to containing some of the largest natural asbestos deposits in the world (natural occurring asbestos has been found in 45 out of 58 California counties). California was also home to the last asbestos operation in the United States, which mined a large chrysotile deposit in the state until it closed in 2002. Californians who worked in the shipping, mining, oil, power plant and military industries are at an elevated risk of developing an asbestos-related disease.
Jobsites and locations with known asbestos exposure in California include, but are not limited to, Coalinga, CA, El Dorado Hills, CA, Clear Creek Management Area, South Bay Asbestos Area, Industrial Waste Processing, Purity Oil Sales, Inc., Foster Wheeler Corporation, Union Carbide Corporation, Asbestos Corporation, San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station, Burbank Powerhouse, Valley Powerhouse, Haynes Powerhouse, Scattergood PowerhouseEl Centro Powerhouse, Carlsbad Powerhouse, Contra Costa Power Plant, Chula Vista Power Plant, El Segundo Power Plant, Edison Power Plant, Edison Steam Plant, Moss Landing Power Plant, South Bay Power Plant, Shell Oil Absorption Plant, Belmont Pump Station, Sacramento Water Treatment Plant, Burlingame Waste Water Treatment Plant, Benicia Water Treatment Plant, John D. Hoff Mine, Tuxton Mine, Shasta Mill, Bethlehem Steel Shipyard, North Island Shipyard, Terminal Island, Alameda High School, Castro Valley High School, Benicia High School, Benicia Junior High School, California School For Deaf and Blind, Albany High School, Alhambra High School, Amador High School, Serramonte High School, El Cerrito High School, Concord High School, Our Lady of Angels School, Antioch High School, Anderson Elementary School, Emerson Elementary School, Canoga Park Elementary School, Westchester Elementary School, Silver Wing Elementary, Westwood Elementary School, Sun Terrace Elementary School, Belmont School, Oak Grove School, Ralston School, Collings School, Jollyman School, Regnart School, Warren E. Hyde School, Sunnyville High School, Pine Hollow School, Vista Grande School, Pleasant Hill High School, Carlmont High School, Burbank High School, Notre Dame High School, Berkeley High School, Burlingame Intermediate School, Notre Dame College, Compton Community College, UC Berkeley, UC Davis, Diablo Valley College, Chico State College, West Elementary School, Mount Diablo Elementary School, Neal Don Elementary School, Alameda Hospital, Belmont Hills Psychiatric Hospital, Peninsula Hospital, Hacienda Convalescent Hospital, Herrick Hospital, Concord Community Hospital, Enloe Hospital, Mount Eden Hospital, Alta Bates Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Southern California, Camarillo State Hospital, Mercy Hospital, Kern General Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, Mary’s Help Hospital, Rancho Los Amigos Medical Center, Todd Shipyard, Plant Brothers Shipyard, Disneyland, Disney Studios, NBC Studios, Warner Brothers Studios, Royal Coach Motor Hotel, Cryers Boat Yard, Fulton Shipyard, Marsh Creek Trailer Park, Los Angeles Turf Club, Associated Oil Refinery, Avon Refinery, Lyon Oil Refinery, Tidewater Refinery, Tosco Refinery, Miller Brewery, Arco Oilfield, Bankline Oil Refinery, Texaco Refinery, Mohawk Refinery, South Coles Levee Refinery, Exxon Refinery, Golden Gate Fields, Svenhards Bakery, Spengers Fish Grotto, United Artists Theatre, Beverly Hills Hotel, Warner Brothers Theatre, Burry Biscuit Bakery, Knotts Berry Farms, Lucky Bakery, ARCO Refinery, Hancock Oil Refinery, Rio Grande-Vinvale Refinery, Chino State Prison, Chula Vista Jail, Cypress Lawn Cemetery, Compton Courthouse, Capri Theatre, Concord Theatre, Fox Theatre, Sun Valley Shopping Center, El Shopping Center, Cupertino City Hall, El Cajon Library, Chevron Oil Refinery, El Segundo Refinery and the Elk Grove Winery.
Known companies with asbestos exposure in California include, but are not limited to, California Zonolite/W.R. Grace/& Company, King City Asbestos Company, Moore Dry Dock Company, Atlas Asbestos Company, Allied Engineering Corporation, Bethlehem Steel Corporation, General Engineering & Drydock, Owens Corning Fiberglass, Pacific Coast Borat Company, Pacific Coast Engineering, William Cryor & Son, United Engineering Company, Pacific Telegraph & Telephone, Alcan Aluminum, Industrial Forge Company, Alhambra Foundry Company, Ltd., American Pipe & Steel Company, BM Holt Company, C.F. Braun & Company, General Welding and Manufacturing Company, International Extrusion Company, Jefferson Chemical Company, Kay Bruner Steel, Magnolia Petroleum Company, Sears, Roebuck & Company, Soundcast Foundry Company, Southern California Edison, Southwest Welding & Manufacturing, Valley Nitrogen Corporation, Worthington Pump & Machinery Corporation, Yuba Consolidated Industries, Aerojet-General Corporation, Anaheim Citrus Product Company, Anaheim Sugar Company, Armstrong Contracting & Supply Corporation, Blaw Knox Construction Company, Bob Leaverton Plumbing, California Chemical Company, California Juice Company, Crystal Chemical Company, General Electric Company, Glidden Durkee Company, L.W. Lefort Company, Mutual Citrus Products Company, North American Rockwell, Orange County Linen Supply, Orange County Steel Salvage, Pennwalt Corporation, Richfield Oil Corporation, Rietz Manufacutring Company, Stepan Chemical, U.S. Industrial Chemical Company, US Electrical Motors, Inc., W.F. Lawrence Company, Champion Building Products, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Simpson Paper Company, U S Plywood Corporation, California Paper and Board Mills, Continental Can Company, Crown Zellerbach Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Dupont Chemical, Fiberboard Products, Inc., Glass Containers Corporation, Kaiser Cement & Gypsum, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Pacific Gas & Electric Company, Plant Asbestos Company, Western California Canners, C.M. Millwork Company, Kiln Company, Santa Anita Consolidated, Monsanto Chemical Company, Phillips Petroleum Company, Shell Oil Company, Tidewater Oil Company, Texaco, Tosco Oil, American Cyanamid Company, General Brewing Company, Lucky Lager Brewing Company, Reichold Chemicals, Inc., Universal Oil Products Company, Valley Forge Company, Amax Carbon Products, Anheuser Busch, Inc., Bakersfield Refining Company, Bankline Oil Company, Bellridge Oil Company, Coastal Petroleum Refinery Company, Continetnal Carbon Company, Douglas Oil Company, E & J Gallo Winery, El Tejon Oil & Refining Corporation, Oilfield Construction Company, Getty Oil, Mohawk Petroleum Company, Mobil Chemical Company, Kern County Refining, Inc., JM Covington Corporation, Isotherm Company, Independent Valley Energy Company, Hopper Machine Works, Gunlax Plumbing, Golden Bear Oil Company, Pacific Light and Power Company, Palomar Refining Company, Republic Carbon Products Company, Inc., San Joaquin Light and Power Corporation, Signal Oil & Gas Company, Smith-Mabry Company, Standard Oil Company/Chevron USA, Inc., Sunland Refining Corporation, Belco Belmont Sheet Metal & Home Appliance Corporation, Dalmo Victor Plumbing, Consolidated Insulation, Inc., Spring Valley Water Works, Western Gear Corporation, Western Gold Plumbing, Safeway Stores, Inc., C & H Sugar, Exxon Company, General Industrial Insulation, Humble Oil, Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical Corporation, Kullman Salz and Company, Solano Electric Light and Gas Company, Stauffer Chemical, Thomas Construction Company, Yuba Consolidated Industries, Martinez Refining Company, Alcan Metal Powders Company, Benda Tool & Model Works, Berkeley Forge & Tool, California Farm Insurance Company, California Ink Company, California Packing Corporation, Claremont Hotel Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Data Documents, Inc., Del Monte Corporation, Desoto Chemical Company, Inc., Dyma Industries, E.H. Morril Plumbing Company, Tuttle Manufacturing, Truitt & White Lumber Company, Thompson Paint Company, Tenneco Heating Corporation, Sherwin-Williams, S.K.S. Die Casting, Refuse Disposal Company, Pure Carbonic, Inc., Philadelphia Quartz Company of California, Ltd., Peet Brothers Manufacturing Company, Pacific Coast Incinerators, Metals Disintegrating Company, Joast Manufacturing Company, United Engineering & Foundry Company, Voco Nuts Products Company, Xoma Laboratories, Continental Baking Company, Litton Industries, Avocet Tungsten, Inc., California International Telephone Company, US Vanadium Corporation, United States Tungsten, Pacific Coast Borax Company, United States Borax and Chemicals Corporation, Ameron Company, Ammoniaco Corporation, Brea Chemicals, Inc., Chicksan Company, Collier Carbon & Chemical, Gas Processors, Inc., Mueller Company, Rucker Schaffer Tool Works, Shell Chemical Company, Tretolite Corporation, Union Oil Company of California, American Can Company, Cherry Burrell Company, Glesener-Marwedel, Inc., Robbins Chemical, Simonds Machinery Company, Air Products Company, Air Reduction Company, Delco Battery, National Biscuit Company/Nabisco, Humko Products, Paul Chemical Company, Twyman Engineering Company, Uddo Taormina Company, Aircraft Accessories Corporation, Aireon Manufacturing Corporation, Andrew Jergens Company, Andrew Schroeder Heating, Angelus Block Company, Blackie’s Blacksmith & Welding Shop, Bone Engineering Corporation, Burbank Canning Company, Carbassemo Products Company, McKeon Canning Company, Inc., Lockheed Aircraft Corporation, Hagen Matls Company, General Water Heater Corporation, General Controls Company, Flo Systems, Inc., Menasco Manufacturing, Mooreland Motor Truck Company, St. Helens Petroleum Corporation, Technibilt Corpoartion, Thompson Die Casting Company, Vega Airplane Company, Walt Disney Productions, Webber Aircraft, Wohl Construction, Becknel Welding, Abbot Laboratories, Coen Manufacturing Company, Guittard Chocolate Company, Harry Lee Plumbing & Heating, National Can Company, Western Fibrous Glass Products, Safeco Insurance Company, Calistoga Electric Light and Power Company, C N Pickett, 3M Company, Minnesota Mining Manufacturing Company, IBM, Valley Drywall Company, Deleco Corporation of California, Hughes Aircraft Company, Rocketdyne, Inc., North American Aviation, Jelco, NRG Energy, Inc., San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Allied Chemical & Dye Corporation, Atlantic Richfield Company, Air Products & Chemicals, Carson Oil, Conoco Phillips, Deepwater Chemical, Fletcher Oil, FMC Corporation, J.T. Thorpe, Inc., Johns-Manville, Martin-Marietta, Norris Industries, Post Transportation Company, Witco Chemical, William H. Hutchinson & Sons, Chico Water Company, Diamond Match Company, Diamond National Corporation, Mathews Conveyors Company, American Beet Sugar Company, Chapman Metals, Chino Valley Beet Sugar Company, Davidson Brick, Higgins Brick, Oxnard Construction Company, Baldwin Contracting Company, Food Machinery Corporation, Quality Steel Corporation, Rohr Industries, Superior Oil Company, Wabash Oil Company, Western States Gasoline Company, California Portland Cement Company, Colton Cement, Crane Company, Crude Oil Reforming Corporation, Griffin Wheel Company, Pacific Fruit Express Company, Southern California Gas Company, Hub City Laundry, Downey Glass, Emery Industries, Inc., Henkel Corporation, Pacific Kraft Company, Aero Alloys, Associated Piping and Engineering, Charles E. Wardman Company, Crager Industries, Folgers Coffee Company, General American Transportation Corporation, Harvill Corporation, Keystone Fabricating Company, Lloyd A. Fry Roofing Company, Magnesium Alloy Products Company, McClatchie Manufacturing Company, Therma-Bond Asphalt, Trumbull Asphalt Company, W.P. Fuller Company, Western Air & Refrigeration, Inc., B & B Plumbing Company, Billings Plumbing, California Foam, Jay Forni, Inc., Interlake Steel Corporation, Enterprise Roofing Service, Inc., Wayne Johnson Plumbing, Owens Illinois, Inc., Pacific Clay Products, Stewart Construction, Sunkist Growers, Inc., Vulcan Materials Company, United Chemical Company, American Smelting & Refining, California & Hawaiian Sugar Company, C. Itoh Textile Manufacturing, Inc., Star Finishing Company, Western Diversified Metals, Master Builders, Advanced Installation, Inc., Carnation Company, Hughes Tool Company, McDonnell Douglas, Standard Enameling Company, Voi-Shaw Manufacturing Company, Hewlett Packard, Wright Manufacturing, Kaiser Permanante, Information Storage Systems, California Electric Power Company, Wismer & Becker Contracting Engineers, Dalton Construction, Elliott Development Company, A. Teichert & Son, Inc., Hunt Foods and Industries, Inc., Yolo Construction Company, Borden Chemical Company, Dominguez Chemical Company, Dominguez Estate Company, Dominguez Fertilizer Company, Joslyn Pacific Company, New York Ohio Chemical Corporation, Soule Steel, W.L. Dixon Company, Gem Enamel Products, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Eastman Kodak, Hexall Corporation, R.J. Whitney, Naugtuck Chemical, O’Keefe & Merritt Stove Company, Pacific Tube Company, Pillsbury Mills, Inc., Pathway Bellows, Inc., Granite Hills Plumbing, Granite Hills Ductwork, Holton Power Company, Simcal Chemical Company, Technical Porcelain Company, Virginia Cleaners, Ball Corporation, Clayton Manufacturing, Graning Enameling Company, Gregg Iron Foundry, Valley Nitrogen Producers, Inc., Aetna Metals Company, Amoco, Chemical Milling International Corporation, Pioneer Aluminum, Harshaw Chemical Company, Harmony Construction, H. Kramer & Company, Gordon Sand Company, F.S. Bitgood, Inc. and C.B Hobbs.
In addition, the following is a non-comprehensive list of California military sites with known risks of asbestos exposure: Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, Mare Island Naval Shipyard, California Naval Shipyard, San Diego Naval Base, Alameda Naval Air Station, Alameda Naval Shipyard, Edwards Air Force Base, El Toro Marine Corps Air Station, Mather Air Force Base, Sacramento Army Depot, George Air Force Base, General Walker Naval Air Station, Tracy Defense Depot, Travis Air Force Base, Long Beach Naval Shipyard, San Francisco Bay Naval Shipyard, Concord Naval Weapons Station, Caste Air Force Base, March Air Force Base, McClellan Air Force Base, Barstow Marine Corps Logistics Base, Norton Air Force Base, Sharpe Army Depot, Naval Air Station Moffett Field, El Centro Naval Barracks, Riverbank Army Ammunition Plant and Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base.
To determine the best possible medical treatment for your mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer, contact The Steinberg Law Group so a member of our team can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact/ now.
Robert L. Steinberg
The Steinberg Law Group
+1 888-891-2200
rls@robertlsteinberg.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn