La Mesa Based Juniper Landscaping acquired by Verde Holdings a San Diego based Family Office Investor
40 year old Juniper Landscaping will serve as a platform for further acquisitions in the landscaping spaceSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verde Companies, a San Diego-based family office investment firm has acquired Juniper Landscape Company in a cash and stock transaction. Second generation Juniper Landscape Company owner, Jesse Cryns, will continue with the company as head of business development, while newly appointed CEO, Michael Valenzano, will lead the newly acquired company.
Juniper Landscape Company, a San Diego-based provider of commercial and reseidential landscaping maintenance, and design-build services, has served the greater San Diego market for nearly 40 years. The company will serve as Verde’s landscaping platform as it continues to acquire additional companies in the region.
“As a regionally-focused multi family office, we invest in healthy local businesses with potential for significant growth. Juniper’s longstanding service history and diverse service offering makes it well-suited as a platform for future add-on investments” said Gabriel Galvez, one of Verde’s Principal investors.
Galvez said the company’s acquisition will allow it to capture excess market demand through proper capitalization and a focused growth strategy.
Gabe Galvez
Verde Companies
email us here