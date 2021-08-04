Submit Release
News Search

There were 416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,977 in the last 365 days.

Food Insecure Urban Agriculture Matching Grant Funds Available

JEFFERSON CITY

Today, the Missouri Department of Agriculture announced the availability of Food Insecure Urban Agriculture Matching Grant funds of up to $50,000 per project. Applications for the grant funds must benefit residents affected by food insecurity in urbanized areas and are due by Sept. 30, 2021. Projects must be complete and ready for verification by April 1, 2022.

The Food Insecure Urban Agriculture Matching Grant will fund projects that address food insecurity within urbanized areas. Applicants must provide a minimum 25% match for their project in a combination of cash or in-kind contributions; however, the cash match must be greater than 50% of the total match for eligibility.

This is a competitive grant program and funds may be used to: increase food production and availability within an urban area; demonstrate growth of local economic communities; increase local economic impact; increase availability of food to local residents; or enhance already established areas within a community and provide assistance to the community.

Projects should support farmers’ markets, apiary programs, and other economic development initiatives that work to reduce food insecurity in areas which have been designated an urbanized area by the United States Census Bureau.

Projects must reside within an urbanized area in one of the following counties:

Boone Buchanan Cape Girardeau Cass Clay Cole Greene Jackson Jasper Newton Platte Charles Louis Louis City.

Applications, a list of eligible expenses and grant requirements can be found online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov/abd/financial/food-insecure.php.

To learn more about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and other financial assistance, please visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

You just read:

Food Insecure Urban Agriculture Matching Grant Funds Available

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.