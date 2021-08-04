Wolf Administration: Global Pharmaceutical Supply Manufacturer Expands at Lycoming County Site, Brings Over 200 Jobs to Region and Chester County

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., a leading global manufacturer in design and production of high-quality delivery systems for injectable medicines, will expand and modernize its Williamsport manufacturing plant, investing over $18 million into the expansion. The company is retaining 1,100 jobs statewide and creating over 200 new, family-sustaining, full-time jobs collectively at three Pennsylvania locations in Williamsport, Jersey Shore, and the company’s headquarters in Exton.

“My administration is thrilled to support West’s expansion project—which will support increased manufacturing capabilities at its Williamsport location and bring over 200 new, good-paying jobs to both Lycoming and Chester County communities,” said Gov. Wolf. “With centennial roots in Pennsylvania, we are eager to witness West’s continued growth and contributions to our state’s renowned manufacturing industry.”

The expansion will include a 12,000 sq. ft. addition to the Williamsport facility and the purchase of production equipment for a new product mixer line. The project is expected to modernize the plant, increase manufacturing output, and improve overall efficiency.

“We are pleased to continue our growth within Pennsylvania, which will help support our mission of improving the lives of patients across the globe,” said David Montecalvo, West’s Senior Vice President, Chief Operations and Supply Chain Officer. “We are grateful for our partnership with the Commonwealth of PA and for the support of the Governor’s Action Team, which will help enable our continued commitment to expand our operations in PA and supporting a bright future for the communities in which we operate.”

West is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to the world’s top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, West delivers over 40 billion components and devices annually, helping to ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients.

“West has been a key employer here in Lycoming County for the past several decades and has and continues to provide great jobs with family sustaining wages and benefits to those in the greater Lycoming County community. With over 650 jobs currently between the Williamsport and Jersey Shore plants, we are excited to see their growth with the addition of new jobs at these facilities,” said Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Fink. “This expansion will provide for more people in our area to obtain quality jobs with a premier employer. It is great to see the breadth of the partnership established to land these jobs here in Pennsylvania. Much credit goes to the Commonwealth, the Governor and Governor’s Action Team, and the Lycoming County Commissioners for their investment in securing these jobs for Lycoming County and Pennsylvania.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $687,000 Pennsylvania First grant a $258,000 workforce development grant to help the company train workers and was encouraged to apply for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program and for a Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan. The company has committed to investing over $18 million into the project and creating over 200 new jobs over the next three years.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lyndsay Kensinger, Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov Casey Smith, DCED, casesmith@pa.gov

