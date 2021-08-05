Canadian Coast Guard Conducts BVLOS Trials of UAS in Oklahoma with Martin UAV and Kongsberg Geospatial

Engineers from Martin UAV prepare a V-BAT aircraft for a test flight. The Canadian Coast Guard conducted flight trials of the Martin UAV V-BAT at a UAS test range in Oklahoma.

Initial BVLOS trials of the Martin UAV V-BAT UAS in the US were monitored in real-time over the horizon in Canada

While it may seem strange to have the Canadian Coast Guard conducting drone flights over a cattle ranch in Oklahoma, this was actually a pragmatic decision.” — Paige Cutland, VP of Sales and Marketing for Kongsberg Geospatial