Pink Lotus Technologies Partners with RapidSOS to Connect POMM Safety Platform Directly to 911
Through this partnership, the POMM Safety Platform sends life-saving emergency data directly to 911 through the RapidSOS Platform in an emergencyORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pink Lotus Technologies today announced a partnership with RapidSOS to provide profile and health data from its life-saving product, the POMM® safety band, to 911 personnel in an emergency. Built in partnership with public safety, RapidSOS’s emergency response data platform securely links life-saving data from over 350M connected devices directly to over 5,000 Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs) in North America.
With this partnership, POMM users can send rich incident location and additional information to ECCs across the country in the case of an emergency. Beyond accurate location information, RapidSOS also supports sharing emergency intelligence data such as the POMM users’ profile information (i.e. name, age, gender, height, eye color, hair color), allergies, emergency contact information, and dynamic vital signs (i.e., heart rate) to increase the amount of data first responders can obtain during a call. This empowers faster and more effective emergency response and provides first responders with the critical information they need to protect lives.
The POMM safety band is the first-of-its kind simple-to-use wearable device designed to better protect children or individuals with pre-existing medical conditions. POMM users can use the two-way call feature allowing users and guardians to communicate with each other. Guardians can also set up geofencing to alert emergency contacts when the user leaves a security perimeter. In an emergency, POMM users can enable the SOS button to call for help in 3 seconds. These features can be crucial for keeping track of a child or an individual with special needs, providing an added layer of security and giving guardians increased peace of mind.
“The mission of POMM is to help protect children everywhere and the best way to do that is give our paramedics, police and firefighters as much data as possible before they arrive on the scene,” says Maryann Kilgallon, CEO & founder, Pink Lotus Technologies. “This can only be done using the incredible technology established by RapidSOS and we’re so thankful to have a partnership with RapidSOS.”
“The goal of the POMM partnership from the very beginning was to be able to connect our life-saving data to over 5,000 ECCs to better protect our POMM families and potentially save a child’s life”.
According to Jessica Reed, VP of Strategy & Global Partners of RapidSOS, “We’re united in our commitment to empower safer, stronger communities with intelligent, data-driven emergency response worldwide. Together with POMM and the rest of our RapidSOS Ready Emergency Community, we’re providing people with an added layer of safety and security and we’re supporting our heroic first responders in saving millions of lives annually.”
With the launch of this solution in August 2021, POMM technology will be recognized as RapidSOS Ready – allowing critical data to be sent directly to local 911 agencies in an emergency through the RapidSOS Platform.
About Pink Lotus Technologies, Inc.
Pink Lotus Technologies is a product development company based in Orlando, Florida, and the producers of POMM®, a wearable technology product. The company was founded by Maryann Kilgallon, an accomplished entrepreneur who actively seeks to find solutions for common problems with a variety of technologies.
To learn more about our safety platform, visit: www.pommconnect.com
About RapidSOS, Inc.
In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world’s first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from over 350M connected devices directly to emergency services and first responders. Through its platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 5,000 Emergency Communications Centers worldwide, across 150 million emergency calls annually. Together with our RapidSOS Ready emergency community, RapidSOS is supporting first responders in saving millions of lives annually.
To learn more about our technology that’s creating life-saving connections, visit www.rapidsos.com.
