NBRPA AND HYDROW TEAM UP FOR FULL BODY FITNESS PROGRAM FOR LEGENDS OF BASKETBALL

-Former NBA and WNBA Players Begin Their At-Home Rowing Journeys-

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) today announced a collaboration with Hydrow, Inc. that offers NBRPA Members exclusive access to the luxury, at-home rowing machine and private one-on-one virtual coaching sessions with Hydrow Coaches.

Hydrow is a state-of-the-art interactive rowing machine that allows users to row on waterways around the world from the comfort of their own homes through Live Outdoor Reality. Hydrow provides a low impact, full-body workout, engaging 86% of the body’s muscles.

“We are very excited to bring Hydrow to NBRPA Members,” said Scott Rochelle, NBRPA President & CEO. “The ability to offer our Legends a one-of-a-kind, at-home workout option that exercises the whole body, is great for the heart and easy on the knees was a no-brainer.”

“Working with Legends of Basketball is an incredibly special opportunity for us, as it allows us to support these elite athletes throughout the next chapter in their careers,” said Bruce Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Hydrow, Inc. "Hydrow offers a dynamic, low-impact cardiovascular workout, and the fact that you’re able to work out with others mimics the teamwork these athletes have known their entire lives. We’re proud to be able to work with these players who have given us so much joy throughout their illustrious careers.”

Earlier this year, WNBA Legend Ruth Riley and NBA Legend José Calderón debuted as Hydrow Influencers. Fans can follow along as Riley and Calderón document their Hydrow experiences on their Instagram pages.

Riley recently completed a Hydrow workout with the U.S. Rowing Team. She said, “Nothing like a row with the U.S. Rowing Team to get you into the spirit for Tokyo 2021! I love how Hydrow makes you feel like you are in the boat training with them.”

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association:

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, WNBA and Harlem Globetrotters. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Johnny Davis, Vice Chairman Dave Cowens, Treasurer Sam Perkins, Secretary Grant Hill, Thurl Bailey, Caron Butler, Jerome Williams, Shawn Marion, David Naves and Sheryl Swoopes. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

