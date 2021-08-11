SkyStem’s CEO, Shagun Malhotra Named 2021 “FinTech CEO of the Year”
World Business Outlook recognizes SkyStem’s Founder and CEO, Shagun Malhotra as the 2021 “FinTech CEO of the Year”
The pandemic has made everyone realize we need to work no matter where our team members are and the better IT infrastructure, the more agile we are in responding to unpredictable external events.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyStem LLC, a leading provider of automated month-end close automation software, is pleased to announce the company’s founder and CEO, Shagun Malhotra, is World Business Outlook’s 2021”FinTech CEO of the Year. The World Business Outlook’s features prominent leaders with determination and focus who transformed their ideas into success. World Business Outlook Magazine is a global media publication driven to serving its readers, viewers, and attendees with comprehensive business updates through unrivalled access to news, journals, press releases, and best-in-class storytelling. World Business Outlook is dedicated to rewarding and recognizing the creativity, excellence and hard work of leaders in their industry. The recognition caters to leaders who have displayed outstanding innovations and contributions to advancement across all divisions. The list of nominees were handpicked by expert team of judges due to their commitment and tenacity.
— Shagun Malhotra
“ART doesn’t just provide an efficient way to perform the month-end close but is also the most focused on the quality aspect of the work with unique features that set us apart.” said Shagun Malhotra, CEO and Founder. “The pandemic has made everyone realize that: 1) we need to be able to work no matter where our team members happen to be, and 2) the better our IT infrastructure, the more agile we are in terms of responding to unpredictable external events.”
It is no secret that one’s habit and goals lay the foundation of his or her success story, and Shagun’s journey to success is no exception. Shagun is one of the few people who have managed to turn their dreams into reality. She has successfully established a thriving business and is recognized as a leader in the fintech industry.
About WBO
World Business Outlook is a global media publication driven to serving its readers, viewers, and attendees with comprehensive business updates through unrivalled access to news, journals, press releases, and best-in-class storytelling. It kick-starts the conversation about business with an eye on tomorrow. World Business Outlook is a print and online magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business and the global economy.
About SkyStem LLC
Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SkyStem delivers a powerful month-end close solution for organizations seeking to streamline their financial processes. The company’s flagship solution, ART, is an enterprise technology that helps CFOs and Controllers shorten the month-end close and the time to issue financials by automating balance sheet reconciliations, managing month-end tasks, performing flux and variance analysis, and providing insightful reporting. The web-based solution streamlines and eliminates up to 90% of manual activities while strengthening internal controls and corporate governance.
