Woman Convicted of Credit Card Fraud Involving Florida Seniors Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution today secured a 15-year prison sentence for a woman convicted on multiple counts of credit card fraud and identity theft. NyKeshia Smith, a former convenience store employee, defrauded several customers by illegally obtaining credit card information. Smith then used the stolen information on shopping sprees. In one instance, a senior citizen left a debit card behind in the card reader after a transaction and Smith then stole the card. The court sentenced Smith as a habitual felony offender. Smith will serve 20 years of probation after the prison sentence and pay more than $6,500 in restitution, prosecution, defense and investigation costs. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The defendant in this case went on a shopping spree with credit card information she stole from Florida seniors. Thanks to my Statewide Prosecutors, she will pay for her crimes with 15 years in prison and thousands of dollars in court-ordered restitution and fees.”According to an investigation by the Casselberry Police Department and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, from August 2019 through May 2020, Smith stole financial information and credit cards from three victims, two of which are seniors. Smith fraudulently charged nearly $3,000 on the victims’ credit and debit cards. The jury found Smith guilty of nine counts: one count of fraudulent use of personal identification information of a person 60 years of age or older, a second-degree felony; theft from a person 65 years of age or older, more than $300 less than $10,000, a third degree felony; one count of unlawful taking of lost or mislaid credit card, a first-degree misdemeanor; three counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information, each a third-degree felony; one count of theft, a third-degree felony; one count of fraudulent use of personal identification information of a person 60 years of age or older, a second-degree felony; and one count of theft over $750, a third-degree felony.Assistant Statewide Prosecutors Mitchell Cooper and Michael Filteau prosecuted the case.
