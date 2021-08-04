Precautionary water quality swimming advisory lifted for ocean-side site in New Hanover County

State recreational water quality officials today lifted a precautionary advisory against swimming in the ocean at the junction of Seawatch Way and Fort Fisher Road North in Kure Beach.

The precautionary advisory was lifted because testing of water samples from the area show bacteria levels that meet state and federal standards for swimming and water play.

State officials issued the precautionary advisory Tuesday due to a sewer system overflow that may have reached the ocean. Swimming in water contaminated by untreated wastewater can cause adverse health effects such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and skin infections.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program or to a view a map of testing sites, visit the program’s website, and follow the program’s Twitter feed.