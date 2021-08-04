Capacity Building Seminar for Media Professionals on the Handling the COVID19 Pandemic in the Media in Africa

The following African public and private Radio and TV professionals, Members of the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) (www.uar-AUB.org):

CAMEROON: Cameroon Radio & Television (CRTV)

CONGO: Radio Television Nationale Congolaise (RTNC)

GABON: Radiodiffusion Television Gabonaise (RTG)

GAMBIA: Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS)

GUINEA: Radiodiffusion Télévision Guinéenne (RTG)

IVORY COAST: Radio Television Ivoirienne (RTI)

KENYA: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC)

MALI: Office de Radio-Télévision du Mali (ORTM)

MOROCCO: Société Nationale de Raditélévision du Maroc (SNRT)

NIGER: L’Office de Radiodiffusion Télévision du Niger (ORTN)

NIGERIA: Federal Radio Corporation OF Nigeria (FRCN / NTA)

RWANDA: Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA)

SENEGAL: Radiodiffusion Télévision Sénégalaise (RTS)

TOGO: Télévision Togolaise (TVT)

ZAMBIA: Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation

E-MEDIA GROUP

LABEL TELEVISION GROUP

OUEST TV GROUP

Gathered in Dakar Senegal, on July 27 and 28, 2021 as part of the very first pan-African seminar on “Handling Covid-19 pandemic in the Media in Africa” organized by the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) in partnership with UNESCO,

- Reaffirm their support for the African populations by providing them with credible, verified and verifiable information on the Covid-19 pandemic which mourns families on a daily basis;

- Consider the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as a global fight which calls for the contribution of all spheres of the society;

- Observe that the traditional media remain a real catalyst in this fight which challenges national institutions, parliaments, governments, scientists, development partners, broadcasters, media men and women as well as the target populations;

- Consider this capacity building seminar a major transformation model of the corona virus ecosystem in the African media with important editorial issues and beneficial health consequences for African populations;

-Decide on the creation of a strong Pan-African Network of Journalists on the management of the Covid-19 pandemic;

- Undertake to demonstrate professionalism in order to raise public awareness of the dangers relating to the corona virus and to support any long-term initiative that could help humanity get out of this impasse;

Call on national and international organizations, African governments and partners:

-To support this initiative, which is of capital interest in the eradication of the pandemic;

- To analyze internal and African resources at the same time as they take into account the contribution of international partners in terms of expertise and funding;

-To take very great account of the populations in whose name this fight is being undertaken and who are ultimately the beneficiaries;

-To nourish reflection by sharing experiences, undertaking studies and research on the main areas affected;

-To keep the greatest openness for the observation and integration of effective solutions allowing us to come to terms with this pandemic.