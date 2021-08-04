Submit Release
2021-08-04 12:54:27.48 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won In Dexter

A $50,000 prize has been claimed in the Missouri Lottery’s “Stacks of Cash” Scratchers game by Melissa March of Dexter. She purchased her winning ticket at Harps Food Store, 707 Specialty Drive, in Dexter.

After purchasing the ticket, March scratched it and found herself looking at it with disbelief, which she then communicated to her partner.

“I called her and asked her what she would say if I told her I just scratched a $50,000 Lottery ticket,” she recalled. “She said, ‘Video-call me, now!’”

March verified her winning ticket by scanning it using the Missouri Lottery’s official mobile app, which can also be used to see unclaimed prizes for any Missouri Lottery Scratchers game. In the case of “Stacks of Cash,” there are more than $24.2 million in unclaimed prizes, including a top prize of $1 million and two other $50,000 prizes.

