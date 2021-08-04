THE NEW YORK STATE OFFICE OF CHILDREN AND FAMILY SERVICES ANNOUNCES APPLICATIONS ARE NOW BEING ACCEPTED FOR HISTORIC $1.1 BILLION IN CHILD CARE PROVIDER GRANTS

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

New York State is the First Large State in the Nation to Launch Applications for the Grant

The New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) announced today that applications are now being accepted for $1.1 billion in federal funding that will directly benefit child care providers and help stabilize the industry that was hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. New York State is the first large state in the country to launch applications for child care providers to apply for the grant. OCFS is administering the funds.

First announced on Friday, the funds will be paid directly to child care providers once they complete a simple online application. Child care programs may use the funding for personnel costs, rent or mortgage, utilities, facility maintenance or improvements, personal protective equipment, supplies needed to respond to COVID-19, goods and services needed to maintain or resume child care services, mental health supports for children and employees, health and safety training for staff, and other uses as outlined in the grant

“OCFS has heard from child care providers that they need direct support with as little administrative burden as possible,” OCFS Commissioner Sheila J. Poole said. “This grant opportunity is our response to the call for financial support to help an industry that is foundational to the state’s economy. Our application is an online, streamlined process that will get money into the hands of child care providers quickly. We also have a dedicated help line and statewide child care resource and referral programs to assist child care programs who need help applying for or accessing and implementing the stabilization grants.”

Approximately 18,000 providers are eligible and include OCFS-licensed or registered programs, permitted New York City day care centers and legally exempt group programs that are enrolled with an enrollment agency. To be eligible, the programs must have been open and serving children in person as of March 11, 2020, and open and available to provide in-person services on the date they apply for the grant. This includes child care providers that are “open” and staffed to provide in-person care even if there are no children currently enrolled. Programs that are not providing services on the date of application may also be eligible for this grant if the program closed temporarily due to public health, financial hardship or other reasons relating to the COVID-19, and attest that they will begin serving children within a specified timeframe.