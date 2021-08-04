8/4/2021 Update: Bloomsburg Reconstruction Project Continues in Columbia County

​8/4/2021 Update: Route 487 is now open between Sixth Street and Seventh Street in Bloomsburg. Route 487 continues to be closed between Seventh Street and Ninth Street for construction. Work is still scheduled to be performed the following weekends-

On Friday, August 6 at 8:00 PM through Monday, August 9 at 6:00 AM, the contractor will begin work on the next phase of the project which will take place at Route 11 (East Street / Columbia Boulevard / Sixth Street) and Route 487 (Poplar Street). Motorists can expect the following:

• Route 487 will be single lane closure with flagging.

• Route 11 northbound Truck traffic will use Route 487 (Poplar Street), Seventh Street, Route 1007 (Old Berwick Road, Central Road, Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard).

• Route 11 southbound Truck traffic will use Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard), Central Road, Old Berwick Road, Seventh Street, Route 487 (Poplar Street).

• Route 11 cars will use Route 487 (Poplar Street), Seventh Street, Old Berwick Road, Park Street, Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard).

On Friday, August 13 at 8:00 PM through Monday, August 16 at 6:00 AM, the contractor will continue work at Route 11 (East Street / Columbia Boulevard / Sixth Street) and Route 487 (Poplar Street). Motorists can expect the following:

• Route 487 will be single lane closure with flagging.

• Route 11 will be single lane closure with flagging.

• Local traffic using Sixth Street between Market Street and East Street will be detoured onto Market Street, Seventh Street, Route 487 (Poplar Street), and Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard).

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone. Work completion dates are weather permitting.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that the reconstruction project continues in Bloomsburg, Columbia County.

New Construction On Thursday, July 22, work will begin on Route 487 (Poplar Street) between Eighth Street and Ninth Street. The following detours will be in place with signs to assist travelers:

• Route 487 traffic traveling north and continuing to Route 487 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, Main Street (Route 11); southbound 487 will be the reverse order.

• Route 487 truck traffic traveling north to Route 11 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, and Main Street (Route 11).

• Route 487 car traffic traveling north to Route 11 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard and Market Street; Route 11 north traffic will follow East Sixth Street; Route 11 south traffic will continue on Market Street to Main Street (Route 11).

• Route 11 traffic traveling south to Route 487 south will be detoured onto East Street (Route 11), Main Street (Route 11), Market Street, Fort McClure Boulevard.

• Route 11 traffic traveling north to Route 487 south will be detoured onto Market Street, Fort McClure Boulevard.

Updated Traffic Signals on Route 487 at Seventh Street and Route 11 On Thursday, July 29, the updated traffic signals on Seventh Street and Route 487 and Route 11 and Route 487 will be activated, weather permitting.

Local Traffic On Friday, July 30, Route 487 (Poplar Street) between Peach Avenue and Sixth Street / Columbia Boulevard (Route 11), will be open to local traffic only, weather permitting.

Upcoming Weekend Work On Friday, July 30 at 8:00 PM through Monday, August 2 at 6:00 AM, the contractor will begin work on the next phase of the project which will take place at Route 11 (East Street / Columbia Boulevard / Sixth Street) and Route 487 (Poplar Street). Motorists can expect the following:

On Friday, August 6 at 8:00 PM through Monday, August 9 at 6:00 AM, the contractor will continue work at Route 11 (East Street / Columbia Boulevard / Sixth Street) and Route 487 (Poplar Street). Motorists can expect the following:

HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $6.8 million reconstruction project, which includes drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing, tree removal and replacement, new concrete curb and sidewalks, traffic signal upgrades, highway lighting, and other miscellaneous work. For more information including maps of the detours and construction area visit: https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-3/ConstructionsProjectsAndRoadwork/Pages/default.aspx or enter Bloomsburg 0011-114 into your web browser.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in October of 2022, weather permitting. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

