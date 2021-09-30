Arizona US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Arizona to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Specifics About Your Compensation-It Might Be Millions

We are urging the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran who has mesothelioma anywhere in Arizona to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Arizona US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

PHOENIX , ARIZONA , USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Arizona US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "We are urging the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Arizona to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a full explanation about how the mesothelioma compensation process works as well as what your loved one’s financial claim might be worth. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might be in the millions of dollars as Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is always more than happy to discuss.

"Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. We want a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Arizona or their family to focus in on the fact that financial compensation is going to be based on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos in the navy. Typically, this asbestos exposure took place on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. The more specific a Navy Veteran who has mesothelioma can get about their asbestos exposure the better the prospects for the best possible compensation results at attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to explain at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to a US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe. Peoria, Prescott or anywhere in Arizona. https://Arizona.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Arizona the Arizona US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed Veteran, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* https://www.mayoclinic.org/patient-visitor-guide/arizona

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma