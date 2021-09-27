Texas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Just Diagnosed Mesothelioma in Texas to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Get a Plan For Much Better Compensation That Might Be Millions

Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Texas or their family hire a lawyer to assist with financial compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Texas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

HOUSTON , TEXAS, USA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Texas to focus on a plan for much better financial compensation results and call Houston based attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to get the financial claim process started. Aside from being one of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys-Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure.

"We want a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Texas to get the very best financial compensation and to get this accomplished we want them to start compiling a list of specific instances of asbestos exposure that occurred to them while serving on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. It is this specific information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss.

"With this type of specific information about a Navy Veteran's asbestos exposure attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste will be able to start to design the compensation claim. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Texas or their family hire a lawyer to assist with financial compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Arlington or anywhere in Texas. https://Texas.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Texas the Texas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston Texas: www.mdanderson.org

* Baylor Saint Luke’s Medical Center Cancer Center Houston, Texas:

www.bcm.edu/healthcare/care-centers/lung-institute

Dallas Methodist Hospital Dallas, Texas:

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma