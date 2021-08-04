Mayor Bowser to Host Open Streets Event Along Georgia Avenue NW on Saturday, October 2

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced that Open Streets 2021 will return to Georgia Avenue NW on Saturday, October 2, 2021– the first in a series of Open Streets events across all eight wards to be held in 2021-2022. During the event, the District will close three miles of Georgia Avenue, between Barry Place NW and Missouri Avenue, to cars. From 10 am to 3 pm, the corridor will be open to residents and visitors to walk, bike, run, and scooter through, and visitors will have opportunities to support local businesses and participate in a range of activities.

“Especially over the past year and a half, we have seen residents and businesses work together to reimagine public space and Open Streets is one more opportunity to rethink how we use our streets and sidewalks,” said Mayor Bowser. “We have a beautiful city, we have a community that is excited for the opportunity to come back together and to support local businesses, and on October 2 I know residents will come out to enjoy all that Georgia Avenue has to offer.”

During Open Streets, District agencies, small businesses, and community partners will host a variety of interactive activities such as bike and scooter demonstrations, fitness classes, and other educational and entertainment programming.

“We know now more than ever the value and health benefits of creating more space for residents to be active and enjoy our communities outside of their cars,” said DDOT Acting Director Everett Lott. “The Georgia Avenue Open Streets event – and the others we are planning for across all eight wards – offer a glimpse of how District Streets can possibly look when we depend less on cars and more on sustainable, active transportation.”

Mayor Bowser’s Fiscal Year 2022 Fair Shot Budget proposal included $3.9M to expand the Open Streets program to include an additional signature event, along with smaller events to be held in each of the District’s eight wards. For the all new program – Streets for People – which will support the reimagining of streets for temporary uses on a recurring basis, however, the Mayor proposed $5M but the Council only approved $3.75M. Streets for People will support Business Improvement Districts and Main Streets with technical support and grants to invest in recurring outdoor activations such as markets, coworking spaces, festivals, cultural events, seasonal activities, and more.

In June, the District solicited proposals from non-profit organizations in the National Capital Region to help coordinate the October 2 Open Streets event. The grant was awarded to District Bridges, a 501(c)(3) organization that manages the Columbia Heights, Mount Pleasant, and Georgia Avenue Main Street programs. Over the coming weeks, DDOT and District Bridges will conduct public outreach in preparation for the Open Streets event.

For more information about Open Street 2021, visit openstreets.dc.gov.