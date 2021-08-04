Diegnan Highlights Funding for Middlesex County Jewish Community Center

Trenton – Senator Patrick Diegnan toured the Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County to see firsthand the impact the $250,000 increase in state funding will have on the facility and more importantly the residents it serves.

“The work that the JCC does for the Middlesex community is incredible. The support for people of all ages from childhood to adulthood knows no bounds,” said Senator Diegnan (D-Middlesex). “From their unique and interactive Pre-K program to the support and extensive special needs programs and the accommodating senior programs, the JCC has it all. With this funding, the work they do for their community will increase tenfold.”

For 36 years, the JCC of Middlesex County has served the community, providing cutting edge programs for adults of all ages, children and families and those in need. The JCC has had a strong presence and impact upon the Edison, Metuchen, Woodbridge, Highland Park, Monroe Township and surrounding communities, as well as the entire Middlesex and now Monmouth County communities.

“We were honored to welcome Senator Patrick Diegnan, Jr. to the JCC. The Senator has been a tireless advocate on behalf of work we do to meet the various needs of our very diverse community, from infants through our oldest senior adults,” said Dorothy Rubinstein, CEO of the JCC of Middlesex. “During his visit, the Senator engaged with our seniors during their book discussion group, visited summer campers, who proudly showed off their art projects and dropped in on teens playing basketball in the gym.”

“We are extremely grateful to Senator Diegnan, Governor Murphy, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, Senate President Stephen Sweeney, and the State Legislature for providing the JCC with funding designated for our upcoming expansion,” said Adam Glinn, Middlesex JCC Director of Development. “This funding enables us to add much needed program space in order to enhance and expand existing programs for our most vulnerable populations, especially those with special needs and senior adults as well as for our children.”

The JCC continues to grow, adapt and meet the changing needs and interests of members and the greater community of participants seeking enrichment and social stimulation, health and wellness, education, culture and the arts, along with expanded programs for those seeking a warm, nurturing and safe environment for their children, families and for all those who come through their doors.

The entire Legislative District 18 team, including Assemblymen Rob Karabinchak and Sterley Stanley, is proud of the services the JCC provide to residents of its district and beyond.