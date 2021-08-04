Deondra Brown: Musician, Survivor, Advocate, Hero

Meet Deondra Brown.

You may recognize her from the popular Utah-based piano playing group ‘The 5 Browns,’ which she plays in with her siblings. (If you haven’t heard of them, check them out either on Instagram or YouTube!)

However, aside from being a musical phenomenon, Deondra works tirelessly as a part of the Utah Attorney General’s Office to fight and advocate for survivors in our Children’s Justice Center program. Deondra, who is a survivor herself, is a hero to so many throughout the state.

This week, KSL News published a story featuring Deondra and her many efforts to protect the most vulnerable. We are so proud of her and all that she has accomplished in the fight against sexual exploitation in Utah.

Here are some additional articles detailing more about Deondra’s story and ongoing efforts:

